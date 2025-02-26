National CACFP Association Announces Featured Speakers for National Conference

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association proudly announces the upcoming 39th annual National Child Nutrition Conference (NCNC), set to take place both in-person at The Anatole Dallas and virtually online. The event will bring together over 2,100 passionate individuals from organizations across the country including child care centers, home providers, sponsoring organizations, school districts, afterschool programs, Head Start programs, Food Banks, tribal nations, and State Agencies. This conference serves as a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and discussions regarding program operations, food access and nutrition security.This year’s conference features an outstanding lineup of speakers bringing fresh perspectives and practical insights to the table. On Tuesday, April 15, Jeremy K. Everett from the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty will dive into community-driven strategies to fight child hunger through SUN Meals, looking at both traditional congregate approaches and new non-congregate options for rural areas. That same day, Dee Hankins will share his inspiring story of resilience, proving how overcoming life’s toughest challenges can shape a stronger future. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service will also provide a critical CACFP Policy Update, outlining the latest policy changes impacting nutrition programs nationwide.On Wednesday, April 16, USDA representatives will give the SUN Meals Policy Update, breaking down the latest developments in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and what they mean for those working to feed children when school is out.Thursday, April 17, shifts the focus to cutting-edge solutions and personal well-being. Luke Corbin from AT&T Business will explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping federal nutrition programs, offering insights into how AI can improve efficiency and security. LaShonda Walker from A New Life Story Coaching will emphasize the importance of taking a moment to pause, sharing practical techniques to manage stress, communicate effectively, and lead with confidence. Rounding out the featured speaker lineup, Antonio Freitas from Sesame Workshop will highlight whole-child wellness initiatives, focusing on ways to support children’s social, emotional, and nutritional well-being.Across five packed days, attendees will gain actionable knowledge on nutrition policy, program management, and strategies to expand meal access. With sessions covering the latest updates on the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), and key discussions on equity and best practices, the NCNC offers the tools and insights needed to drive real change in child nutrition programs nationwide.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.