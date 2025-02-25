InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Discreet and Comfortable Undergarments Solution for Catheter Users

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd K. Jackson Sr. of Bakersfield, CA is the creator of the Catheter Undergarments, an innovative new product designed to enhance the comfort and discretion of individuals using catheters. This specially designed undergarment provides a seamless solution for catheter users, allowing them to maintain optimal function without compromising privacy or style.Catheter Undergarments feature a specialized catheter opening that accommodates the device while ensuring it remains completely hidden beneath clothing. With a snug yet comfortable fit, the undergarments prevent unwanted exposure of catheter bags, allowing wearers to confidently engage in daily activities without concern for visibility, spills, or irritation. This product allows users to wear their preferred clothing—whether casual or formal—without worrying about the presence of their catheter being noticeable to others.Designed for both short-term and long-term use, whether male, female or child. Catheter Undergarments are made from waterproof, non-chafing materials that prevent leaks and irritation while offering all-day comfort. Unlike traditional options, this undergarment closely resembles standard underwear, giving users the freedom to move naturally without discomfort. Ultimately, the undergarments are designed to help people regain their confidence and engage in their daily lives without unnecessary worry which has been used by the creator himself and approved by his Urologist Doctor Shahab Hillyer M.D.As of 2022, the global incontinence care products market was valued at approximately $12.0 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, reaching $16.5 billion by 2028. Undergarments that help accommodate and conceal catheters are part of niche markets underneath the larger umbrella of incontinence care products. With how fast this market is growing, the versatile Catheter Undergarments would be a significant benefit for any manufacturer’s product line.Lloyd filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Catheter Undergarments product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Catheter Undergarments can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.