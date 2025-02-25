9th Annual Nashville Elvis Festival to Celebrate the King of Rock & Roll March 13-16 at The Factory at Franklin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Elvis Festival returns March 13-16, 2025 for the 9th annual celebration of the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll. The 4-day festival will welcome back Elvis™ fans to Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin , located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now at NashvilleElvisFestival.com This year’s festival consists of 10 shows plus 3 late night parties (held at host hotel SpringHill Suites by Marriott Cool Springs), which have become a Nashville tradition. This year’s show highlights include a salute to 1960 recreating monumental performances from G.I. Blues and Elvis’ appearance on the Frank Sinatra Special, fan favorite “Elvis Gospel Live,” and a brand new show called “Beyond Elvis,” with some of the world's top Elvis performers paying tribute to other artists that have been influenced by the King such as Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Frankie Valli, Julio Iglesias, Garth Brooks, Frank Sinatra and more!Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and 30 of the best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions EMILIO SANTORO (2024), COTE DEONATH (2023), BEN THOMPSON (2018) and DEAN Z (2013), plus award-winning Elvis tribute artists DIOGO LIGHT, MICHAEL CULLIPHER, ALEX MITCHELL and JEFF LEWIS. Special guests confirmed to appear include the Frank Sinatra tribute artist CHRIS PATTI, Country artist JILLIAN CARDARELLI, and LARRY STRICKLAND, who recorded and toured with Elvis as part of The Stamps. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable INFINIT-E TRIBUTE BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.New this year, MADAME TUSSAUDS NASHVILLE will showcase their iconic Elvis wax figure at Nashville Elvis Festival, where attendees can get up close and personal and get their photo taken.Another highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, with the winner moving on to Graceland's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. 22 contestants have been hand-selected to complete in Nashville, coming from Brazil, Norway, England and all over the USA. ​The judges for this year's contest are hit-making songwriter and producer BRYAN TODD (Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Big Time Rush, Charles Esten); JIM GIBSON, the EMMY winning TV host, vocalist & former Director of Pageant Affairs at Miss Universe; GINA KELTNER, Associate Producer of Talent at the Grand Ole Opry; LARRY STRICKLAND, who recorded and toured with Elvis as a member of the iconic Gospel group The Stamps; and singer-songwriter JILLIAN CARDARELLI, who was recently named to Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know."Special and surprise guests in past years include the iconic WYNONNA JUDD, actor & musician JOHN SCHNEIDER, Elvis’ best friend and “Memphis Mafia” member JERRY SCHILLING, TV/Radio legend WINK MARTINDALE, Elvis’ girlfriend SANDY MARTINDALE, Elvis bodyguard and friend SAM THOMPSON, Elvis' favorite Gospel group, THE BLACKWOOD BROTHERS QUARTET, Country music icon BRENDA LEE, Country music legend COLLIN RAYE, Country chart-topper T.G. SHEPPARD, Elvis’ drummer D.J. FONTANA, Elvis’ “Speedway” co-star VICTORIA PAIGE MEYERINK, Broadway & Hallmark star LAURA OSNES, Elvis' tour mates BILL BAIZE, LARRY STRICKLAND, DONNIE SUMNER, TERRY BLACKWOOD and ARMOND MORALES, Gospel legend JOANNE CASH, Elvis’ producer and musician NORBERT PUTNAM, and many more.Nashville Elvis Festival is hosted by TOM BROWN, host of "Tom Brown in the Morning" on Tupelo's Sunny 93.3 and the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Elvis fans will recognize Brown as a longtime host of Elvis events nationwide, including select Graceland events and the "Gates of Graceland" web series.Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Brian Mayes & Tom Brown.For festival passes, individual show tickets, or more information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com

