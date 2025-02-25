Equator CMO 800 T Compact Combo Microwave-Oven Simplifies Cooking with Hybrid Technology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Equator CMO 800 T Compact Combo Microwave-Oven offers a versatile solution for modern kitchens, combining the functions of a microwave and an oven into a single space-saving unit. Designed for busy households, this 0.8 cu. ft. appliance allows users to cook with the 800W microwave, the 1000W oven, or a hybrid combination of both for faster and more efficient results.

The CMO 800 T includes six auto-cook options, an auto-cook timer, and an auto-weight defrost function, streamlining meal preparation. The programmable cooking, thawing, and heating features provide convenience and precision, while the included trim kit offers the option for built-in installation.

"This appliance is all about making everyday cooking simpler," said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. "The ability to use microwave and oven functions separately or together means users can cook meals faster and more efficiently without sacrificing space."

The Equator CMO 800 T Compact Combo Microwave-Oven is available at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of innovative and energy-efficient home solutions. The company’s award-winning products are designed to meet the needs of modern living, emphasizing space-saving, efficiency, and advanced technology. Equator continues to develop appliances that combine functionality with contemporary design, serving homes, businesses, and specialty markets worldwide.



