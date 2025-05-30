Equator Appliances Expands Outdoor Lineup with 4.6 cu.ft. Refrigerator for Indoor and Outdoor Use

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the availability of its OR 460 model, a 4.6 cu.ft. stainless steel outdoor/indoor refrigerator engineered to meet the evolving demands of residential and commercial users alike. Built to function seamlessly in varied environments, the refrigerator is IPX4-rated waterproof and ETL certified, ensuring resilience against the elements while meeting modern energy efficiency and safety standards.

Measuring 34.25 x 23.42 x 22.24 inches (HxWxD), the OR 460 is designed to fit under standard counters, making it suitable for both built-in and freestanding configurations. This versatility, along with adjustable feet and a single temperature zone range between 33.8°F and 50°F, makes it ideal for patios, poolside bars, or kitchen installations. “We engineered the OR 460 to be a durable, adaptable solution that performs in real-world outdoor and indoor settings,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. “From backyards to commercial kitchens, this refrigerator delivers performance without compromise."

The OR 460 features a fan-cooled compressor system, ensuring even internal temperatures, while the frost-free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting. With a 4.6 cu.ft. capacity, it can store up to 110 cans and six bottles, accommodating a wide range of storage needs from beverages to perishables. Interior LED lighting with seven selectable colors offers customizable ambiance, while an anti-UV glass door protects contents from direct sunlight.

Additional key features include a door open alarm to prevent temperature fluctuations, electronic touch controls for temperature adjustment, and commercial-grade durability tailored for heavy use. The unit also incorporates adjustable shelving and a flush back design to optimize internal space and external installation ease.

The Equator OR 460 Outdoor/Indoor Refrigerator is currently available for purchase at leading retailers including Amazon, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of energy-efficient and space-saving home solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigeration, and climate control appliances. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, Equator continues to design appliances that enhance convenience and performance in modern households and commercial environments. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com



