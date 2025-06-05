Equator Appliances Introduces OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator for All-Weather Cooling

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of its 2.3 cu. ft. OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator, a compact and durable solution tailored for outdoor entertainment areas and demanding environments. Rated IPX4 waterproof and built with stainless steel for both aesthetics and strength, this model offers users reliable refrigeration in a variety of outdoor and indoor settings.

Designed to withstand fluctuating temperatures and moisture exposure, the OR 230 is equipped with a powerful compressor-based cooling system and an auto-defrost function that eliminates the need for manual maintenance. Users can store up to 85 beverage cans across its two stainless steel wire shelves, while the electronic temperature control and LED touchpad allow for precise adjustments between 34°F and 50°F.

The refrigerator features seven-color interior LED lighting for easy visibility and ambiance customization, and the LED display provides a user-friendly interface for monitoring temperature settings. Its mobility is enhanced by four lockable casters, while a built-in door lock adds an extra layer of security—particularly useful in public or high-traffic areas.

"The OR 230 brings commercial-grade resilience into residential outdoor spaces,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “We designed it to perform reliably in varying weather conditions while offering the convenience and sleek look today’s customers expect.”

Additional highlights of the OR 230 include a flush back design for seamless integration, ETL and UL certifications for safety assurance, and a QR code for instant access to manuals and warranty information. Its Energy Star rating further underscores its commitment to energy-efficient operation.

The Equator OR 230 Outdoor Refrigerator is available now for $759 through major retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances provides innovative, energy-efficient products that redefine convenience and functionality for modern living. From compact appliances for small spaces to specialized solutions for RVs and off-grid lifestyles, Equator is committed to improving the way customers experience everyday tasks. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

