Equator Releases PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer for Mobile Cooling Needs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer, a compact cooling unit designed for convenience in transit, particularly during travel, outdoor recreation, and off-grid use. With its small footprint and dual voltage capability, the PFF07 is engineered for flexibility, mobility, and reliability in diverse environments.

The PFF07 has a 0.7 cubic foot internal capacity and measures 13 x 22.4 x 12.8 inches (HxWxD), making it compact enough for easy placement in a vehicle, RV, boat, or campsite. To ensure ease of mobility, the unit is equipped with two wheels and a retractable handle, allowing users to move the appliance with minimal effort.

The unit operates using a DC power connection and is also compatible with standard 110V power sources via an included adapter. For added protection, the PFF07 includes built-in voltage protection that prevents power surges from damaging internal components. If connected to a vehicle battery, the fridge-freezer is designed not to drain the battery when left plugged in.

Equipped with compressor-based cooling, the PFF07 allows users to switch between refrigerator and freezer modes with digital precision. The temperature can be controlled using an intuitive digital display, enabling tailored settings depending on the contents. An internal LED light improves visibility inside the unit, supporting use in dimly lit settings such as campsites or garages.

This model also emphasizes user safety and energy-conscious operation. The voltage protection and dual power options make it suitable for a wide range of uses, from daily commuting to extended camping trips.

The Equator PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer is now available through major retailers including Home Depot, Amazon, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leading provider of energy-efficient and space-saving home solutions. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Equator designs products that meet the evolving needs of modern households, including those in compact, mobile, and off-grid living environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.