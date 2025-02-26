Dejero launches the #DejeroChallenge to prove unstoppable connectivity for public safety teams in Texas

Dead zones or weak signals? Take the #DejeroChallenge

Putting Dejero Smart Blending Technology to the test in the toughest locations

Reliable connectivity isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity in mission-critical situations. We’re confident in our technology and are excited to showcase its capabilities in real-world scenarios.” — Dean Taylor, director technical account management at Dejero

ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterloo, Ontario, February 26, 2025 – Dejero, a global leader in resilient connectivity solutions, is putting its technology to the test with the #DejeroChallenge—an open call to public safety teams in Austin, Houston, and Dallas to submit their toughest connectivity trouble spots.From dead zones to weak signals, first responders and public safety professionals face communication barriers that can disrupt operations. The #DejeroChallenge will prove that Dejero solutions deliver seamless connectivity even in the hardest-to-reach places—ensuring mission-critical communication when it matters most.Public safety teams are encouraged to submit their toughest connectivity locations by March 5, 2025. Dejero will then put its cutting-edge technology to the test, demonstrating how its solutions overcome unreliable networks and keep teams connected when lives are on the line.How to Participate:✔ Identify your toughest connectivity spot✔ Submit your location via the challenge portal: https://go.dejero.com/challenge ✔ Watch as Dejero takes on the challenge and delivers results“Reliable connectivity isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially for public safety teams operating in mission-critical situations. We’re confident in our technology and are excited to showcase its capabilities in real-world scenarios,” said Dean Taylor, director of technical account management at Dejero.The #DejeroChallenge reinforces the commitment made by Dejero to empower public safety professionals with unbreakable connectivity—leveraging Smart Blending Technology to seamlessly combine multiple networks for reliable communication, no matter the location.For more details and to submit your toughest connectivity spot, visit https://go.dejero.com/challenge # # #About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.Images courtesy of Dejero

