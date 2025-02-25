The 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Now Accepting Entries

Tequila Mezcal Challenge logo Photo of 2024 "Best of Show" 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners Tequila Mezcal Challenge Gold Medal

The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. Judged by pro tequila mezcal experts.

When we started the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, we aimed to set a higher standard for this rapidly growing category. We strive to look beyond the flashy marketing and packaging to find the best. ” — Christopher J Davies, CEO

The 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge is now accepting entries
Presented by Wine Country Network, Inc
New Competition Dates: April 26 & 27, 2025

BROOMFIELD, Colorado—Wine Country Network, publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions for wines and spirits, has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge. The competition has over sixty categories of Tequila, Mezcal, Agave Spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) Premixed Cocktails.

The 7th Annual Tequila Mezcal Challenge will occur amidst the Rocky Mountains in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Christopher J. Davies, CEO and Competition Director, commented, "When we started the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, our goal was to set a higher standard for this rapidly growing category. With new brands launching nearly every week, we aim to look beyond the flashy marketing and packaging to find the best. Let's be honest; flashy marketing is not everything."

We are excited to announce that Wine Country Network and The Agave Spirits Institute (ASI) in Oaxaca formed a strategic alliance. Senior ASI founders have joined our judging panel as senior judges.

The Tequila Mezcal Challenge welcomes entries from artisanal producers (5,000 bottles or less) and commercial bottlers. The judging team comprises some of the world's most seasoned tequila and mezcal experts. They understand and respect the work that goes into the entire production process.

Packaging and design are critical components of sales and marketing in the beverage industry. The contest also conducts a packaging and design competition, juried by art directors and marketing mavens who will judge how your product design stands out in this crowded category.

All competition winners will receive a handsome physical die-cast medal, royalty-free digital medal art, actual scores (100 pts), a listing on the competition website, and promotional exposure in our globally broadcast news announcement. A follow-up feature article will be published in Wine Country InternationalMagazine.

The 2025 "Best of Show" winner will receive an elegantly designed laser-engraved barrel head.

For additional information, visit: www.teqmezchallenge.com

Please note: Based on industry feedback, we have moved this competition from November to April. Award-winning brands will be notified of the results just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Tasting Competition
Important Deadlines
Online Entries: April 19, 2025
Samples Delivered by: April 23, 2025
Entry Fee: $550
Bottles Required: 2-750ml (or equivalent ounces)
Enter online here:

2025 Tequila Mezcal Challenge Packaging & Design Contest
Important Deadlines
Online Entries: April 19, 2025
Samples Delivered by: April 23, 2025
Entry Fee: $200
Bottles Required: 1-750ml per entry
Entries are coming soon!

About Us
Wine Country Network, Inc. was established in 2002. Our company publishes Wine Country InternationalMagazine and the World Book of Whisky magazine.

The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Canned Challenge
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky
•Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey
•Global Wine Challenge

More info: https://winecountrynetwork.com/beverage-competitions/

For information about the Agave Spirits Institute, please visit https://www.agavespiritsinstitute.com/

