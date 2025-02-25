The Crouch Group and IACP To Present Collaborative Divorce Marketing Webinar

The How to Build the Collaborative Brand to Get More Collaborative Cases seminar will feature practical exercises and interactive discussions for participants.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crouch Group and The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals are joining forces to hold a three part webinar series on March 11, 18, and 25 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm central time for Collaborative Divorce professionals looking to expand their reach, attract more cases, and enhance their online presence. The How to Build the Collaborative Brand to Get More Collaborative Cases seminar will feature practical exercises and interactive discussions for participants to learn how to leverage the work being done by IACP, statewide Collaborative groups, and practice groups to increase case opportunities.The webinar will be presented by Tim Crouch, Camille Milner and Charles Crouch from The Crouch Group and will include proven strategies for building brand awareness of Collaborative Divorce. Each participant will also have the opportunity to meet with the presenters from The Crouch Group to review their website and their digital Collaborative Divorce footprint.Some key takeaways from the seminar will include:Developing a 3-tired marketing strategy to effectively promote Collaborative DivorceIdentifying and cultivating stronger referral sources to grow your practiceMastering the art of converting divorce consultations into Collaborative Divorce casesEnhancing your online presence and increasing your Collabrotive Divorce footprintUtilizing social media platforms to build your brand and drive website trafficUnderstanding the power of blogging and how to create compelling, effectiveExploring the role of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in marketing and weighing its benefits and limitationsTo register for the IACP How to Build the Collaborative Brand to Get More Collaborative Casesplease visit https://www.collaborativepractice.com/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=244 The Crouch Group, Inc. works with collaborative professionals throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Camille Milner is a Texas Collaborative Divorce attorney. She is a past-president of Collaborative Divorce Texas, was a Stu Webb Lecturer at an IACP Forum and a Master Credentialed Collaborative professional by Collaborative Divorce Texas. Camille and Tim are the co-authors of Build the Brand and Get a More Collaborative Cases. For more about The Crouch Group visit www.thecrouchgroup.com or about Camille Milner go to www.milner-law.com With members in 42 states and 24 countries, IACP is a global non-profit made up of legal, mental health, and financial professionals working to create client-centered processes for resolving conflict. IACP wants to transform the way families resolve conflict by building a global Community of Collaborative Practice. Visit https://www.collaborativepractice.com/ to learn more about IACP.

