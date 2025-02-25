Hartzell Unveils Composite Kestrel Propeller for Rotax 916-Powered CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub UL

Carbon Cub UL with Kestrel Propeller

Carbon Cub UL with Kestrel Propeller

“Hartzell’s Kestrel propeller is a game-changer for the Carbon Cub UL.”
— CubCrafters’ President and CEO Pat Horgan
PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller is launching the Kestrel, a lightweight carbon fiber constant speed prop and the first in its new Falcon composite propeller series, specifically designed for aircraft powered by Rotax 916 engines. The Kestrel propeller has received ASTM approval, with FAA certification expected later this year.

“The Kestrel marks the first next-generation propeller for Rotax 916 engines, combining lightweight composite design with high performance aerodynamics,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “It is tailored for the excellent backcountry and cross-country flying capabilities of the STOL Carbon Cub UL,” he added.

CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub UL is the first aircraft to feature the innovative new Kestrel lightweight constant-speed propeller. It is expected to be a popular upgrade from fixed or ground-adjustable propellers, offering a superior value proposition when compared to similar propellers on the market. The Kestrel is available directly from CubCrafters through its builder-assist program for new aircraft or from Hartzell for aircraft equipped with Rotax 916 series engines."

“Hartzell’s Kestrel propeller is a game-changer for the Carbon Cub UL,” said CubCrafters’ President and CEO Pat Horgan. “It delivers superior handling, improved takeoff and climb performance, and a 3-4 knot increase in cruise speed compared to other propellers—all while maintaining a lightweight design. Plus, it looks fantastic on the aircraft,” he added.

The Lightest Constant Speed Propeller for Rotax 916 Engines
To design the first offering of the new Falcon series for Rotax powered aircraft, Hartzell worked with Rotax and CubCrafters to optimize Kestrel performance, durability, and efficiency when paired with the Carbon Cub UL. Crafted from advanced composite materials, it is the lightest constant speed propeller available for Rotax 916 engines, weighing just 19.6 pounds, 10 pounds lighter than any other option. Featuring a sleek three-blade, 76-inch design, it delivers aerodynamic efficiency and strength without adding unnecessary weight.

About CubCrafters
CubCrafters has been an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of backcountry aircraft for over four decades. Based in Yakima, Wash., the company is dedicated to producing innovative, high-performance aircraft that provide pilots with unmatched capability, safety, and adventure. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, CubCrafters continues to push the boundaries of modern adventure aviation.

About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.

About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit https://hartzellaviation.com.

