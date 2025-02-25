Premier Phophi Ramathuba hands over two newly completed primary schools in Sekhukhune District, 25 Feb
This milestone reinforces the provincial government's commitment to improving education infrastructure, ensuring that learners have access to quality learning environments from the foundation phase. Education remains a cornerstone of development, and investing in modern, well-equipped schools is crucial for laying a strong academic foundation for young learners.
"The handover of these schools is yet another demonstration of the government's resolve to enhance learning conditions, support educators, and create an enabling environment for learners to excel," said Premier Dr Ramathuba.
The media is invited to attend and cover this important occasion.
Date: Tuesday, 25 February 2025
Venue: Dikgalaopeng Primary School – 07:30
Mpelegeng Primary School – 11:00 (Sekhukhune District)
For enquiries:
Ndavhe Ramakuela
Provincial Government Spokesperson
Cell: 082 200 5357
Thilivhali Muavha
Premier’s Spokesperson
Cell: 066 011 7034
#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.