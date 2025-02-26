RealReports and Danberry Co., Realtors Forge Groundbreaking Partnership

RealReports partners with Danberry Realtors Kevin Warren (CEO, Danberry Realtors) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Strategic alliance brings AI-driven tools and insights to the forefront, offering Danberry agents a competitive edge in a transformative market.

2025 will be a cutthroat year and RealReports affords our agents and their clients a level of data-driven insight, sophistication, and value that is unmatched in the industry.” — Kevin Warren (CEO, Danberry Realtors)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-driven proptech platform for real estate agents has formed a strategic partnership with Danberry Co., Realtors, the top residential real estate brokerage in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The move marks RealReports’ fourth significant partnership of 2025 and its first entry into the Ohio and Michigan markets.

Danberry agents now have access to RealReports’ suite of tools including their comprehensive property reports, AI advisor (Aiden), and recently unveiled lead generation widget. The alliance gives Danberry agents an unprecedented advantage in an increasingly competitive market and significant value-add for their clients, which remains top-of-mind in the wake of last year’s commission lawsuits.

"2025 will be a cutthroat year and our partnership with RealReports will allow us to continue to widen the chasm between Danberry agents and the competition," stated Kevin Warren, CEO of Danberry Realtors. "RealReports affords our agents and their clients a level of data-driven insight and sophistication that is unmatched in the industry. Their innovative platform aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service, support our agents with next-gen technology, and meaningfully grow their business."

RealReports has made a name for itself with its unparalleled corpus of property data, cutting-edge implementation of artificial intelligence, and Silicon Valley-level user experience. "Our product is not for everyone and that’s by design,” says James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. “We’re looking to partner with the most forward-thinking firms out there, which is why we’re so excited to join forces with Danberry–they see the matrix and understand that having a strategy around AI is critical to success. Like every wave of technology, the agents who embrace what’s next will always outcompete those who don’t. That said, AI is unique insofar as the great competitive divide will occur at a logarithmic pace just by the very nature of the technology itself. It’s still early and there’s time to get out in front, but that opportunity will inevitably close.”

One of the major selling points of RealReports is how it is utilized to drive sales and grow an agent’s business. The RealReports team credits their own experience as real estate practitioners for the volumetric success they are seeing. "More than anything, agents are driven by sales,” says Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “Our team has decades of industry expertise as agents, brokers, and MLS directors–we know the space intimately and guide product development decisions based on what we know about agent behavior and needs. RealReports’ first principle is always driving more sales. As technologists in our space, you cannot lose sight of that noble truth.”

The AI-powered platform can be leveraged for lead generation, listing presentations, offer diligence, prospecting and geo-farming, client engagement, buyer strategy meetings, pre-showing research, marketing listings, and more. All of these use cases boil down to agents doing more business, more efficiently.

But RealReports’ greatest superpower is lead generation and the recent launch of their Lead Generation Widget is a testament to this focus. The widget enables RealReports' partners to enrich every listing on their brokerage or agent-facing websites with unique property data. Interested consumers who want to see the RealReport for the property can enter their contact information, which is then qualified as a high-intent lead and sent to the brokerage or agent to get in touch.

“ROI is critical when we make decisions around what technology to implement and RealReports has cracked the code many times over,” said Kevin Warren. “Their Lead Generation Widget not only provides compelling data on the Danberry website, it converts our traffic into actual lead potential. Those leads then become clients of Danberry agents who use RealReports throughout the purchase or listing process. Consumers, agents, and the brokerage receive value at every juncture. Very few products exist that can accomplish such a feat.”

RealReports has grand ambitions as it continues expanding its footprint around the US. “We are thrilled to partner with Danberry and continue bringing innovation and excellence to the real estate sector,” says Zach Gorman. “Our team is excited to see RealReports empower Danberry's agents, enhance the buying and selling experience for their clients, and meet the challenges of today's dynamic real estate environment.”

For more information, visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, generate leads, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, Danberry Realtors, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

About Danberry Co., Realtors

For more than sixty years, The Danberry Co., Realtors has been one of the most successful residential real estate brokerages in Northwest Ohio + Southeast Michigan + Northcentral Ohio. Danberry Realtors was launched in 1962 as a new venture of the Danberry Insurance Co. founded in 1919. Today, Danberry Realtors is the definitive market leader with annual sales of more than one billion dollars and is ranked among the top 40 independent real estate companies nationwide. The company offers its clients “One Stop Shopping” with a full array of services including residential, development, rental and property management, a relocation department affiliated with Anywhere Real Estate, the world leader in relocation, as well as joint ventures in mortgage and title insurance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.