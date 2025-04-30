RealReports Teams Up with Hive MLS to Deliver AI-Property Supertool to Georgia Markets

RealReports partners with Georgia region Hive MLS Daniel Jones (CEO, Hive MLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Proptech Innovator Sweeps Georgia, Adds Three New MLSs in Breakout Year

Evolving market challenges require innovative ways to compete. RealReports gives our Georgia subscribers best-in-class property data, next-gen tech, and practical ways to demonstrate value to clients.” — Daniel Jones (CEO, Hive MLS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, a leading innovator in AI-driven property data and real estate agent solutions, today announced its partnership with Hive MLS. This collaboration introduces RealReports' groundbreaking technology to over 6,400 real estate professionals in the Georgia region of Hive MLS: Savannah Multi-List Corporation (SMLC), Classic MLS of Athens, and Realtors of Greater Augusta (RGA).

The deal signifies RealReports' 18th major partnership announcement this year, representing a pace of growth unparalleled in the real estate industry. This rapid expansion emphasizes the high demand and effectiveness of RealReports' platform, which provides comprehensive property data for every home in the US alongside Aiden, the company's AI property advisor, which can instantly answer property questions, analyze documents, and drive more competitive decision-making.

"RealReports offers highly advantageous resources for empowering our brokers,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. "Evolving market challenges require innovative ways to compete. RealReports gives our subscribers best-in-class property data, next-gen tech, and practical ways to demonstrate unique value to their clients. We’re entering a new arena in real estate, and RealReports is perfectly positioned to give our Georgia subscribers a significant edge."

RealReports has made a name for itself through its extensive aggregation of property information sourced from over 60 top data providers nationwide. The company's AI property advisor, Aiden, rapidly analyzes the extensive data sets to provide real-time, actionable insights, enabling agents to respond to client inquiries swiftly, accurately, and confidently.

James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports, noted, "Hive MLS is a fantastic partner because they see the big picture. When onboarding new products, you have to be strategic and ensure that the solutions you offer enhance, rather than distract, from an agent’s behavior and workflow. The Hive MLS team's commitment to their subscribers is demonstrable if you’ve been following their growth over the last year. They move swiftly and with conviction, exactly the type of firm we get excited about aligning with.”

"RealReports was developed to solve real challenges and meaningfully move the needle for an agent’s business," added Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports. "The product is meant to accompany an agent at every critical juncture of their workflow. Whether assisting with listing presentations and buyer strategy meetings, expediting research before a showing or submitting an offer, or generating new leads with its prospecting and marketing features, RealReports equips agents with everything they need to be competitive in today’s dynamic market. Hive MLS's strategic vision aligns perfectly with our own, making this collaboration a natural fit."

By joining forces, RealReports and Hive MLS are positioned to significantly enhance broker productivity, enrich client engagements, and reinforce their members’ competitive edge, ensuring future success for all parties.

To learn more about RealReports and its transformative real estate solutions, please visit realreports.ai

About RealReports

As agents face growing pressure to deliver more value to clients, RealReports offers a seamless, category-defining solution to demonstrate sweeping property knowledge on the spot. Dubbed the AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single, comprehensive source of truth for any home in the U.S. At its core is Aiden, a sophisticated AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and empowers faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by forward-thinking MLSs and brokerages–CRMLS, Keyes, PrimeMLS, Baird & Warner, SFAR, Danberry Realtors, MLS Now, and many more–RealReports is setting a new standard for how real estate professionals win in a competitive market.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 real estate professionals in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower REALTOR® Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects brokers and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

