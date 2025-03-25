RealReports Launches Strategic Partnership with Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association

RealReports partners with Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association (RPCRA) Jason Jakus (Dir. of Technology & MLS, RPCRA) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Their Sixth Major Collaboration of 2025, RealReports’ Meteoric Industry Growth Remains Unmatched

RealReports equips our members with crucial property intelligence to provide superior value and results throughout the entire lifecycle while working with their clients.” — Jason Jakus (Dir. of Technology & MLS, RPCRA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the pioneer in AI-powered property data, today unveiled its latest major partnership with the Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association (RPCRA). This collaboration marks RealReports' sixth significant partnership of 2025, further solidifying its role as a leader in revolutionizing the real estate industry.

All RPCRA members will now benefit from access to the RealReports platform, which includes comprehensive data for every property in the United States, and Aiden, the AI property advisor that provides real estate agents actionable insights and an unprecedented edge in today’s competitive housing market.

"In light of the challenges and transformations our industry has faced, particularly following the commission lawsuits last year, aligning with RealReports equips our members with crucial tools for differentiation and success," stated Jason Jakus, Director of Technology & MLS at RPCRA. "The AI-driven intelligence and analysis provided by RealReports enables our members to offer superior service and results throughout the entire lifecycle while working with their clients."

Known for its rapid and innovative implementation of cutting-edge technologies, RealReports has established a reputation as an artificial intelligence leader within the real estate space. The company has deployed use-cases for the technology that not only enhance agent productivity but also elevate the client experience through more informed decision-making and personalized service.

Aiden, the AI property advisor attached to each RealReport can answer any question about a home instantly (i.e., "Are there any open permits?" "What is the rental potential if I list this home on Airbnb?"). Aiden’s insights are drawn from the immense corpus of data powering each report which RealReports aggregates from over 60 top data providers for every home in the country. Aiden also has the ability to analyze property documents (i.e., "Are there any upcoming special assessments in the condo documents?" "Summarize the key points of this seller's disclosure"), scan listing and inspection photos, qualify high-intent buyer leads, and much more.

"This new venture with RPCRA is a testament to our vision of bringing the real estate industry into the future with powerful, practical technology," remarked James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports. "The leadership at RPCRA understands that AI is not going to replace real estate agents, but the agents who embrace the new tools leveraging AI will outcompete the agents who don’t. Now is the time to get ahead."

Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports, commented, "We’ve created a product that provides value to all parties involved–MLSs, brokerages, agents, and consumers alike. Anyone who is a practitioner in the real estate space knows how desperately the industry needs products that solve real problems and our growth is signal that we’re truly onto something transformative. We’re incredibly grateful for the support and adoption Realreports is receiving from progressive leaders like RPCRA and we’re excited to bring everything RealReports has to offer to their members.”

As RealReports continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the real estate industry, the company is set to announce additional partnerships throughout the year. For more information, visit www.realreports.ai

About RealReports

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, generate leads, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and delivers actionable insights. Top MLSs and brokerages like CRMLS, Keyes, PrimeMLS, Baird & Warner, SFAR, and Danberry Realtors trust RealReports to provide their agents and clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

About Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association (RPCRA)

Composed of a mindset that is all about serving its members, Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association (RPCRA) is committed to providing exceptional, member-oriented service to the Realtors® and Brokers of Southwest Florida. RPCRA exists to advance the success of its members, advocate for home ownership and property rights; elevate the skills and competencies of members; encourage, procure, and precipitate innovation; further civic and community engagement; and enable members to provide a superior consumer experience for their buyers/sellers. RPCRA is devoted to enhancing the lives of its members, and the community.

