RealReports Forges Landmark Partnership with MLS Now

RealReports partners with MLS Now Garry Marsoubian (CEO, MLS Now) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

Unprecedented Growth: AI Property Data Powerhouse Expands to 14,000 Ohio Real Estate Agents

RealReports is a transformative tool and seamless solution, equipping our members with data-driven insights to better serve their clients while also generating new business and leads.” — Garry Marsoubian (CEO, MLS Now)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, one of the breakthrough proptech companies of the last few years, today announced a significant partnership with MLS Now, marking the company's 15th strategic collaboration this year. This milestone highlights RealReports’ exceptional growth amidst ongoing tumult in the real estate industry and the larger market.

Through this new alliance, MLS Now's 14,000-plus members across Ohio and West Virginia will gain immediate access to RealReports' cutting-edge platform. Members will benefit from comprehensive property data and RealReports' AI property advisor, Aiden, designed to empower strategic decision-making, streamline workflows, and deliver extraordinary client value in today's fiercely competitive market.

"RealReports is one of the very few transformative tools providing substantive value to agents in today’s increasingly complex and challenging real estate landscape,” said Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now. "The RealReports team has built a powerful, seamless solution, equipping our members with data-driven insights to better serve their clients, while also generating new business and leads."

RealReports stands apart in the industry due to its sophisticated aggregation of real estate data from more than 60 premier sources nationwide. Its proprietary AI advisor, Aiden, swiftly processes hundreds of thousands of data points, providing real-time responses to critical property-related inquiries. This robust capability significantly reduces the time agents spend researching, allowing more focus on client interactions and deal closings.

James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports, commented on the partnership: "MLS Now’s proactive approach to technology adoption aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing the industry. The unprecedented pace of our growth underscores the transformative potential of our solutions. Agents who embrace AI-driven tools today are positioning themselves—and their clients—for unmatched future success."

Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder of RealReports, added, "Our goal at RealReports is to create tangible value across the entire real estate transaction process. Whether it's generating leads, preparing compelling listing presentations, or accelerating document review, our platform supports agents in consistently delivering superior outcomes. MLS Now's commitment to innovation makes them an ideal partner as we continue our nationwide expansion."

With this strategic collaboration, RealReports further solidifies its role as a critical resource for forward-thinking real estate professionals and organizations committed to navigating the rapidly evolving industry landscape.

About RealReports

As agents face growing pressure to deliver more value to clients, RealReports offers a seamless, category-defining solution to demonstrate sweeping property knowledge on the spot. Dubbed the AI-supercharged “Carfax for homes,” RealReports pulls from 60+ leading data providers to offer a single, comprehensive source of truth for any home in the U.S. At its core is Aiden, a sophisticated AI property advisor that answers any question about a home, analyzes documents, generates leads, and helps agents make faster, more strategic decisions. Trusted by forward-thinking MLSs and brokerages–CRMLS, Keyes, PrimeMLS, Baird & Warner, SFAR, Danberry Realtors, MLS Now, and many more–RealReports is setting a new standard for how real estate professionals win in a competitive market.

About MLS Now

MLS Now is Ohio’s largest MLS, serving 14,400 subscribers belonging to 12 Associations of REALTORS® across 32 primary counties in Ohio and West Virginia. MLS Now is one of the most recognized MLSs in the Midwest, standing out through a commitment to digital tools and resources for members. For more information, visit mlsnow.com.

