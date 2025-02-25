Deputy President Paul Mashatile meets ambassador of Japan to South Africa

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, 25 February 2025, received a courtesy visit from the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Fumio Shimizu, at his Tuynhuys office in Parliament, Cape Town.

Ambassador Shimizu is hosting a high-powered Japanese delegation in South Africa to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting and the meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, alongside a number of G20 work-stream meetings.

Deputy President Mashatile and Ambassador Shimizu both remarked on the long-standing friendship and collaboration between Japan and South Africa as an essential factor in the advancement of peace, prosperity, and mutual understanding. In particular, the Deputy President appreciated the continued strengthening of South Africa-Japan cooperation in several sectors including politics, trade and investment, science and innovation, education, energy and development cooperation.

The two leaders undertook to explore additional local manufacturing and job-creating investments in South Africa.

“Because of our strong economic relations, we consider Japanese companies as our traditional investors given their long history of investing in South Africa. In Japan, we see the potential for the increase of an already sizable investment in our economy especially in the automotive industry, technology & skills development, commercialisation & manufacturing as well as machinery for mining & mineral beneficiation, which are among the key economic drivers in South Africa,” said the Deputy President.

South Africa looks forward to the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) to be held in Yokohama, Japan in August this year.

Deputy President Mashatile will undertake a Working Visit to Japan next month to further strengthen trade relations and increase investments.

