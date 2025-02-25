JAMUL CASINO EXPANDS WITH 16-STORY BOUTIQUE HOTEL TOWER OPENING MAY 2025

Jamul Casino to be renamed Jamul Casino Resort

JAMUL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Link to hotel renderings available here Jamul Casino will open the doors to its highly anticipated boutique hotel tower this Spring, solidifying the property as the region’s newest, most elevated, 360-degree experience. Featuring 200 beautifully appointed rooms including 52 spacious suites and a curated collection of leisure experiences, the expansion allows for guests to maximize their visit like never before."This all-new hotel represents a proud moment in our tribe's journey and further supports our continued dedication to self-sufficiency," said Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village. "We’re not just transitioning from Jamul Casino to Jamul Casino Resort – we're building a legacy that honors our community while inviting visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of our ancestral lands."The stunning 16-story hotel tower was originally imagined as a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains, ultimately allowing visitors to now stay where they play. Guests will have access to the state-of-the-art hotel and its offerings through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The rooms sleek and elegant design creates a calming place of tranquility with one-of-a-kind views for the most unforgettable guest experience.The all-new boutique hotel tower at Jamul Casino Resort aims to earn the AAA Four Diamond Rating – North America’s premier hotel rating program recognizing the most important aspects of luxury such as cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.Among the many deluxe amenities will be an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with sweeping views of the surrounding area, retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a full-service spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness center, and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck with a jetted hot tub, cabanas and a rooftop bar."We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new hotel that our guests have been eagerly anticipating," said Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino. "With exceptional dining destinations, wellness-focused amenities, and curated experiences, we have created a space that truly caters to gaming enthusiasts, business professionals, and leisure travelers alike. We invite all guests to visit, unwind, play, and discover the very best of San Diego.”Renowned for its dedication to guest service, Jamul Casino continues to create seamless guest experiences from the casino floor to the new hotel tower. Boasting extensive gaming options, various dining locations and live entertainment offerings, the casino nestled among the Jamul mountains stands out to every visitor.To learn more about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasino.com ###About Jamul CasinoOpened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. The hotel is being built to achieve AAA’s Four Diamond designation. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,400 permanent jobs throughout the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit JamulCasino.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.