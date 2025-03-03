High Schools Compete in a Project MFG 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Competition

First Place: Freeburg Community High School Second Place: Triad High School Third Place: Pattonville High School

On February 28th, Nine St. Louis area High Schools competed in a Project MFG Additive Manufacturing competition. Winners announced.

Students participating in competitions like the Project MFG Additive Competition, not only gain valuable experience but it also helps them develop a deeper understanding of modern manufacturing.” — Brent Griffith, Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Lead

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center St. Louis (AMICSTL) and Project MFG successfully hosted a dynamic 3D printing and additive manufacturing competition, showcasing the talents of nine high school teams from across the St. Louis bi-state metro. This exciting event provided students with a unique opportunity to apply their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) knowledge in a hands-on, real-world manufacturing challenge: manufacturing Cube Sat components using cutting-edge additive manufacturing technologies.The competition featured 9 High-School level teams: Althoff Catholic High School; Belleville Township High School West; Clyde C. Miller Career Academy; Freeburg Community High School; Hazelwood East High School; Hazelwood West High School; Incarnate Ward; Pattonville High School; and Triad High School. Each team demonstrated their expertise in problem-solving, engineering principles, and precision manufacturing within a rigorous and competitive environment.“We are thrilled to witness the enthusiasm and ingenuity displayed by these young innovators,” said Dennis Muilenburg, AMICSTL Board Chairman. “By integrating STEM principles with advanced manufacturing technologies, this event not only highlights the incredible talent and potential of the next generation but also prepares students for rewarding careers in high-tech manufacturing industries.”After an intense and fun day of competition, the following teams emerged victorious:• First Place: Freeburg Community High School• Second Place: Triad High School• Third Place: Pattonville High SchoolBrent Griffith, Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Lead, went on to say, “Students participating in hands-on competitions like the Project MFG Additive Manufacturing Competition, not only gain valuable experience using cutting-edge technology but it alsohelps them develop a deeper understanding of modern manufacturing as a whole and exposes them to rewarding career options.”The success of this event was made possible through the support of our sponsors: Rung for Women, SLU-CAM, Stratasys, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Harris-Stowe State University, Missouri Works, Southwestern Illinois Belleville, Southwestern Illinois East St. Louis, St. Louis Community College, and University of Missouri St. Louis. We extend a sincere appreciation to all our sponsoring organizations across the bi-state region whose contributions played a crucial role in making this event a success.This event underscores the critical role that industry, academia, and community partners play in sharing and growing the future of manufacturing.About AMICSTLThe Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center St. Louis is dedicated to establishing a dynamic innovation hub in the St. Louis region, transforming advanced manufacturing and boosting the region’s and the nation’s economic vitality, educational opportunities, and community strength. AMICSTL strives to deliver exceptional value to industry partners by cultivating a highly skilled workforce, and by providing cutting-edge facilities where ideas flourish, prototypes come to life, and the path from concept to production is streamlined. Moreover, AMICSTL is committed to driving inclusive growth and equitable opportunities, creating pathways to promising careers in innovation-driven, high-value manufacturing sectors. www.amicstl.org About Project MFGProject MFG is a catalyst that helps elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness, and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught. Through single and multiple technology competitions, participants gain hands-on experience with the latest technology and support from subject matter experts. www.projectmfg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.