Project MFG Announces Teams Moving on to Regionals in the Advanced Manufacturing Series Clash of Trades

Project MFG announces the 16 teams that have quilified to move on to the regional competitions of Advanced Manufacturing.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG is proud to announce the teams moving on to compete in Season 5 of the Clash of Trades Advanced Manufacturing series.This year’s Advanced Manufacturing series focuses on the theme of space. Their mission is to create components for a CubeSat that could be launched into orbit.A CubeSat is a compact satellite designed to a standard size and shape, commonly utilized for research and educational purposes. The typical dimensions of a standard CubeSat are 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, known as “1U.” Multiple units can be combined to form larger CubeSats, accommodating up to 24 units. These versatile satellites serve various functions, such as scientific research, technology demonstrations, and Earth observation.For the qualifying round, all teams were tasked with creating an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tracking system. The project is 6 parts using a variety of mill machining processes. 3D-printed gearboxes and electrical motors are used for actuation. Sixty teams from across the nation worked hard these last couple of months to complete the qualifying round project.Teams sumbitted their projects to be graded and our metrology partner Zeiss, provided the assessment using precision measurements to determine which projects were closest to spec. From there they identified the top 16 projects that embodied prescision manufacturing.We are excited to announce the 16 teams moving on to the Regional rounds of our Advanced Manufacturing competition series. Project MFG was impressed by the incredible skill and talent shown by all the teams that participated.Central Regional Advanced Manufacturing Competition will be held at Ozark Technical College in Springfield, MOCentral Regional Teams:• Webster High School• Autry Technology Center• Southwestern Illinois CollegeEastern Regional Advanced Manufacturing Competition will be held at Cape Fear Community College in Castle Hayne, NCEastern Regional Teams:• Suncoast Technical College• Bucks County Technical High School• Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology• Central Alabama Community College• Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy• Tennessee College of Applied Technology Dickson-Clarksville Campus• Wallace State Community CollegeWestern Regional Advanced Manufacturing Competition TeamsWestern Regional Teams:• Gallatin College Montana State University• Great Basin College• Yuba College Manufacturing• Minnesota State College Southeast• Calhoun Community College• Everett Community CollegeFollowing the Regional competitions, the top four teams will be invited to participate in the National Clash of Trades Championship to be held at Southwestern Illinois College.Congratulations to the teams that are moving on!

