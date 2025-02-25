Voice Star David Kaye Joins TFCON LA 2025 for an Unmissable Transformers Fan Experience

David Kaye, the voice of Megatron and Optimus Prime, will appear at TFCON LA in Burbank from March 7-9, 2025 David Kaye, the voice of Megatron and Optimus Prime, will appear at TFCON LA in Burbank from March 7-9, 2025

Renowned Transformers voice actor David Kaye appears at TFCON LA 2025 for exclusive panels, signings, and behind-the-scenes stories. March 7–9.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of the Transformers universe are in for a treat as legendary voice actor David Kaye is set to appear at TFCON LA 2025, the premier convention dedicated to all things Transformers. The event takes place March 7–9, 2025, at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center, offering an exclusive chance to meet one of the most celebrated voices in the franchise’s history.David Kaye: A Transformers IconDavid Kaye holds a unique distinction in the Transformers franchise—he is the only voice actor to have played both Optimus Prime and Megatron in major roles. His unparalleled career spans eight different Transformers series, making him the most prolific Transformers voice actor to date.Kaye’s iconic Megatron performance in Beast Wars introduced fans to a cunning, power-hungry Decepticon leader whose voice became legendary. He reprised the role across multiple series, including Transformers: Armada, Transformers: Energon, Transformers: Cybertron, and Transformers: Prime. His deep, commanding voice helped define the villain for an entire generation of fans.Beyond Decepticons, Kaye also stepped into the heroic role of Optimus Prime in Transformers: Animated, proving his incredible range and versatility. He has also voiced fan-favorite characters such as Ironhide (Transformers: Animated) and Thrust (Transformers: Prime), further cementing his status as a Transformers legend.What to Expect at TFCON LA 2025At TFCON LA 2025, fans will have the rare opportunity to:Meet David Kaye in person for signings and photos.Attend exclusive panels covering his decades-long career in animation and video games.Hear behind-the-scenes stories from one of the most iconic voice actors in entertainment.Why Fans Shouldn’t Miss This Event:TFCON LA 2025 is the ultimate gathering for Transformers enthusiasts, featuring rare collectibles, special guests, and immersive experiences. With David Kaye headlining as one of the event’s biggest stars, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to engage with the voice behind some of their favorite characters.Where To Get Tickets:For event details, tickets, and updates, visit DavidKaye.com and follow @DKayeVO on social media.For media inquiries, interviews, or press credentials, contact:📧 DavidKaye@epecmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.