It’s Not Over Yet: Book Available In Paperback And Digital Format For Purchase

Cover Cross Roads Darkness

"It’s Not Over Yet" by Dr. Samarth Joseph is now available! A powerful story of faith, resilience and hope. Get your copy today: https://itsnot-over-yet.com/

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Samarth Joseph, an esteemed educator, humanitarian, and founder of Espoir Youth Programs Inc., proudly announces the release of her inspiring book, It’s Not Over Yet, now available in both paperback and digital formats. This compelling autobiography takes readers on a profound journey of faith, resilience, and hope. Offering readers a testament to God’s unwavering presence in our lives.

Born in Haiti and immigrating to the U.S. at the age of 17, Dr. Joseph has dedicated her life to education, community service, and empowering youth. Through It’s Not Over Yet, the first book in a three-part series, she shares her personal struggles and triumphs, demonstrating how faith and perseverance can overcome life’s greatest challenges.

“Life has not always been easy, but it has been interesting,” says Dr. Joseph. “This book is a message to those feeling hopeless or fighting through life’s struggles. Remember, God is in control, and the story to be written is not over yet.”

Dr. Joseph is widely recognized for her contributions to education and social impact. She has spoken at global institutions, including the United Nations and the World Bank, and has received numerous accolades for her advocacy work.

Her nonprofit, Espoir Youth Programs Inc., provides critical resources and mentorship to underserved communities, ensuring that young people receive the guidance and opportunities needed to succeed.

It’s Not Over Yet is more than just a memoir, it is a motivational guide for anyone facing adversity. Readers will be encouraged to embrace hope, trust in their faith, and pursue their dreams despite obstacles.

The book is available for purchase on https://itsnot-over-yet.com/ and through major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Samarth Joseph

Address: P.O. Box 7574

Garden City, NY 11530

Phone: 516-967-2560

Email: itsnotover2021@yahoo.com

Website: https://itsnot-overyet.com

About the Author:

Dr. Samarth Joseph, Ph.D., M.B.A, M.S.I.B, CHAP, is the Founder and CEO of Espoir Youth Programs Inc., a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America, and an active advocate for education and social change. She has dedicated her career to uplifting communities and ensuring that young people have access to educational resources and opportunities.

Remember, It’s Not Over Yet—Because Your Story Is Still Being Written.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.