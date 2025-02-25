Summer 2025 Learn to Hunt and Fish Camp and Hunting and Shooting Skills Field Days in the Panhandle Region

Hunting and Shooting Skills Field Days

Hunting and Shooting Skills Field Days are intended to be a one-time opportunity for anyone who has completed hunter education, regardless of age. Each field day will be the same, and participants are only allowed to register for a single day.

Each day will include hands-on exercises in hunting techniques and live-fire with rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders and bows all under the instruction and supervision of NRA-certified Range Safety Officers.

All attendees are expected to actively participate in the activities. Parents/guardians are strongly discouraged from sending children who do not want to attend. If, after registration, you, or your child, cannot or do not want to attend, please withdraw before the field day so that someone else has the opportunity and privilege to attend.