Public Meeting Scheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host a public informational meeting about an upcoming project on SR 19 in Haywood/Lauderdale Counties.

Join TDOT and the project team to learn about the proposed project on SR 19, which extends from east of Eastland Avenue in Lauderdale County to east of SR 87 in Haywood County.

Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Ripley High School Cafeteria

254 S. Jefferson Street, Ripley, TN 38063