Patent for popular push authentication method granted, 9 years after filing

A patent has been issued for the popular push-notification authentication method to Cyphercor, Inc, the creators of the MFA solution, LoginTC.

OTTAWA, CANADA, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Today Cyphercor, Inc. announced the issuance of Patent US11706212B2 , which relates to a type of Multi-factor authentication (MFA) today known as Push Authentication.The patent was first applied for in 2014 and has been under review since then. Since that time, push authentication has been adopted by almost every MFA provider, and has become a popular method of MFA for end-users. A recent study estimated that mobile push notifications account for 68% of all second-factor authentication.“Since push authentication was first created, LoginTC has been at the forefront of security enhancements to the authentication method, which have made it more secure while retaining its simplicity,” said CEO and Founder of LoginTC, Diego Matute, in a statement on the company’s website today.One of those improvements is the introduction of push number matching . Number matching requires a user to match the number on the request with the corresponding number on their authentication device. This additional step helps mitigate the threat of push-phishing, which has become a common way for cyber criminals to attack users that have MFA implemented.LoginTC also introduced a push-based Chrome application for authentication in the years following the original filing of the push authentication patent. This allowed users to use a desktop computer as their push notification device, making it easier for organizations with BYOD restrictions to offer simple and easy-to-use MFA to their users.“We’re building a forward-looking MFA solution that’s future-proofed for years to come,” continued Matute. “We’re pioneering new ways to keep people secure, without compromising on solutions that are simple to use for end-users and administrators alike.”Questions about the patent issuance, push authentication, or anything related to LoginTC, should be directed to marketing@cyphercor.com.About LoginTCLoginTC is the flagship product of Canadian cybersecurity company, Cyphercor. LoginTC is used by organizations in over 60 countries around the world to protect their VPNs, network, email, and remote access infrastructure with second factor authentication.LoginTC is used by businesses in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy, finance, and professional services, as well as government, non-profit sectors, and more.The creators of LoginTC believe that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and usability. As pioneers of the push notification authentication method, and other usability innovations, LoginTC has made it easier for companies to set up and manage their multifactor authentication solution.###

World's first example of a push authentication app