CHERRY REWARDS DEBUTS AS NEW CASINO AND RESORT LOYALTY PROGRAM AT VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will celebrate the launch of the new program March 20-22

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new casino and resort loyalty rewards program, Cherry Rewards, is launching at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton this March. After months of anticipation, this milestone marks the final step of the property’s transitioned casino operations, ensuring a seamless and exceptional integrated resort experience for its guests.Cherry Rewards is redefining loyalty programs in Las Vegas. The all-encompassing loyalty program will allow members to earn and redeem points on almost every dollar spent throughout the resort – from dining to the resort pool, retail, and gaming, members will be able to celebrate every win and experience all the resort has to offer. Members of Cherry Rewards will be able to enjoy exclusive rates on rooms and suites, cabanas at the resort’s multiple pools, advance access to show and concert tickets and much more.“We've spent months meticulously refining Cherry Rewards in order to bring a unique offering to Las Vegas,” said Cliff Atkinson, President of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "This is a game-changer for our casino and the market, and we are so excited to kick off this new era at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas!"As one of the most transparent and easily understandable casino rewards programs in the city, Cherry Rewards offers members simpler ways to earn points and level up faster. Benefits now last longer, and members have more rewards to choose from than ever before. Existing Momentum members will be automatically enrolled in the new program and can collect their new card beginning on March 5. Members must be 21 years of age or older to join. Details on tier matching, new member sign-up offers, and upcoming promotions will be announced in the coming weeks.From March 20-23, new and existing casino members are invited to an exciting launch weekend, packed with entertainment and exclusive casino activations, including a $50,000 slot tournament. Cherry Rewards members can enjoy free entry into the slot tournament with a chance to earn additional entries based on play. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will award the top 50 players with a total of $50,000 worth of free slot play, with the top winner earning $25,000 in free slot play. On Friday, Mar. 21, punk legend Danzig will take over The Theater, followed by alt-rock stars The All-American Rejects on Saturday, Mar. 22 to round out the celebratory weekend.Follow Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest updates.# # #About Virgin Hotels Las VegasVirgin Hotels Las Vegas is an integrated resort that delivers a vibrant and lively environment for travelers and locals alike. The off-Strip resort features 1,500 Chambers and suites across three towers, a 60,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook, and a five-acre desert pool oasis. The property boasts several dynamic spaces for live music and entertainment, including the 4,600-capacity theater operated by AEG Presents, the intimate 24 Oxford showroom, The Shag Room, a unique and sexy cocktail lounge, and the multi-functional Event Lawn. Touting an exceptional portfolio of 12 food and beverage venues, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is home to famed restaurants like the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton’s ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House and Beach Club experience, Pizza Forte and more. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and has been consecutively awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award since its first year of operation.For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com About Virgin HotelsVirgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes eight hotels – Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, and Virgin Hotels New York City, followed by Miami and Denver in 2027 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle and more.About Curio Collection by HiltonCurio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 170 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

