MedBetterHealth and Catholic Home Health Services Announce Partnership to Expand Dementia Respite Under CMS GUIDE Model

MedBetterHealth partners with Catholic Home Health Services to expand dementia respite care, easing caregiver burden in South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth.org & Catholic Home Health Services Partner to Expand Dementia Respite Care

MedBetterHealth.org, a CMS-selected partner in the 8-Year Dementia GUIDE Model, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Catholic Home Health Services, a division of Catholic Health Services a ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami, to expand respite care services for dementia patients and their caregivers across South Florida.

This collaboration bridges the gap in respite care, ensuring caregivers receive much-needed relief while dementia patients receive compassionate, specialized in-home support. By combining MedBetterHealth.org’s dementia care coordination with Catholic Home Health Services’ expert in-home and assisted living respite care, the partnership aims to reduce caregiver burnout, improve patient well-being, and prevent hospitalizations.

The historic signing was attended by Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth.org, alongside Katherine Ziadie, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Catholic Health Services, Carol Hylton, Executive Director, Catholic Home Health Services and Nicole Tejada, Account Executive from Catholic Home Health Services.

“Family caregivers face immense challenges caring for loved ones with dementia. Through this partnership, we are making respite care more accessible, ensuring caregivers get the break they need while patients receive professional, compassionate care at home.” – Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO, MedBetterHealth.org

Through this partnership, Catholic Home Health Services will provide:

✔ Short-Term & Extended Respite Care – In-home and assisted living options to support family caregivers.

✔ Daily Living Assistance – Support with bathing, dressing, mobility, meals, and companionship.

✔ Cognitive & Social Engagement – Activities that promote emotional well-being for dementia patients.

“Reliable respite care is essential for families. This partnership expands access to professional in-home respite services, ensuring both caregivers and their loved ones receive the support they need.” – Katherine Ziadie, Executive Vice President, Catholic Health Services

By leveraging MedBetterHealth.org’s leadership in the CMS GUIDE Model, this partnership ensures that dementia caregivers and families receive the highest-quality support and relief.

About MedBetterHealth.org

MedBetterHealth.org is a leading provider of home-based healthcare solutions, specializing in dementia care, chronic care management, and telemedicine services. Selected by Medicare for its prestigious eight-year GUIDE Model, MedBetterHealth.org is at the forefront of innovative dementia care, providing comprehensive support for both patients and caregivers.

Through a holistic approach that includes respite care, care coordination, caregiver education, and support services, MedBetterHealth.org works to reduce caregiver burnout, improve patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs. Partnering with healthcare organizations, home care agencies, and adult day centers, MedBetterHealth.org expands access to critical services for Medicare beneficiaries living with dementia.

With a mission to transform dementia care and empower caregivers, MedBetterHealth.org continues to drive innovation in value-based healthcare. For more information, visit www.MedBetterHealth.org or contact info@medbetterhealth.org.

About Catholic Health Services

Catholic Health Services, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami, is a south Florida healthcare system, with four medical campuses housing skilled nursing facilities, acute medical rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities and in-patient hospice units: nineteen affordable senior housing communities for the independent low-income elderly, two Catholic cemeteries and five early education and childcare. Catholic Health Services has a staff of 2,000 and serves approximately 6,500 daily. For more information, please visit our website catholichealthservices.org.

