MedBetterHealth Adds Iconic Dr. Naushira Pandya, Former White House Advisor, to Board For Its CMS Dementia GUIDE Model

Naushira Pandya, M.D., CMD, FACP, Professor and Chair of the Department of Geriatrics

MedBetterHealth Welcomes Dr. Naushira Pandya to Board of Advisors, advancing dementia care and guiding excellence in CMS Guide Model dementia initiatives.

Dr. Pandya’s expertise will be pivotal as we redefine dementia care standards, delivering compassionate and clinically advanced support to our communities” — Dr. Erik Ilyayev, Founder of MedBetterHealth

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth is thrilled to announce that Dr. Naushira Pandya, a highly influential leader and visionary in the field of geriatrics, has joined our Board of Advisors. As MedBetterHealth pioneers a new level of dementia care through the CMS Guide Model, Dr. Pandya’s unmatched expertise and leadership will serve as a transformative asset in delivering excellence to dementia patients and their families.

Dr. Pandya brings an unparalleled background in geriatric care and policy, currently serving as Professor and Chair of Geriatrics and Endocrinology at Nova Southeastern University’s Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine. In her role as Project Director of the South Florida Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program (GWEP), a prestigious HRSA-funded initiative, Dr. Pandya has spearheaded efforts to develop comprehensive, community-based care programs for aging populations. Her illustrious career includes board certifications in Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, and Endocrinology and Metabolism, as well as certifications as a medical director and geriatrics fellowship program director.

Dr. Pandya’s influence extends to national policy discussions and thought leadership, underscored by her role as Vice President of the Broward County Area Agency on Aging, and her selection as a panelist at the White House Conference on Aging. During her tenure as a White House advisor under the Obama Administration, she contributed to clinical guidelines and initiatives that continue to shape geriatric care in America. Her esteemed career also includes serving as Past President of AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, where she helped establish best practices in eldercare and long-term care management. Additionally, Dr. Pandya’s involvement in the White House Forum on Antibiotic Stewardship and her participation on the Physician’s Advisory Committee for the National Quality Forum reflect her lifelong dedication to improving healthcare standards and quality for older adults.

“We are immensely honored to welcome Dr. Pandya to our Board of Advisors,” said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, founder of MedBetterHealth. “Her profound contributions to the field of geriatrics, along with her visionary approach to eldercare, will be instrumental as we build a dementia program that truly sets a new benchmark for excellence. Dr. Pandya’s guidance will allow us to meet the needs of dementia patients and their caregivers with the highest levels of support, compassion, and clinical expertise.”

Dr. Pandya’s accolades span numerous awards and honors, including her recent Volunteerism Award in Medicine from the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians. A certified medical director and a celebrated scholar, Dr. Pandya has authored multiple publications, textbook chapters, and clinical guidelines, and frequently shares her knowledge as an invited speaker at national and international conferences. Her contributions to geriatric medicine have earned her an iconic status among her peers, making her an invaluable addition to MedBetterHealth’s CMS Guide Model initiatives.

MedBetterHealth, as a CMS Guide Model participant, is dedicated to transforming dementia care by developing a gold-standard dementia program with Dr. Pandya’s guidance. Her influence will be central to our mission as we aim to provide exceptional, compassionate, and clinically advanced care to the communities we serve.

About MedBetterHealth

MedBetterHealth is a leading provider of medical services under the CMS Guide Model, specializing in dementia care for aging populations. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care that helps dementia patients and their caregivers navigate their unique journey with dignity, compassion, and access to innovative care solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.