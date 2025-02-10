MedBetterHealth Partners with ComForCare Home Care to Expand Dementia Care Through CMS GUIDE Model

Dr. Erik Ilyayev CEO MedBetter Health with ComForCare Home Care CEO Scott Greenberg and Owner Allison Negri

MedBetterHealth and ComForCare Home Care partner to expand dementia care in South FL via CMS GUIDE Model, enhancing respite, support & quality home-based care.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedBetterHealth.org, a leading provider of home-based dementia care and a CMS GUIDE Model participant, has announced an official partnership with ComForCare Home Care, led by CEO Scott Greenberg and Owner Allison Negri. This collaboration will enhance dementia care services across Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties ensuring that families receive high-quality, personalized support through the innovative CMS Dementia GUIDE Model.

The CMS GUIDE Model (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) is an eight-year initiative designed to improve care coordination and respite services for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. As one of the select organizations chosen by CMS for this prestigious program, MedBetterHealth is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based dementia care solutions.

Through this partnership, ComForCare Home Care will work alongside MedBetterHealth to provide essential respite care services, ensuring that caregivers have the support they need while patients receive high-quality, in-home care. This collaboration aligns with both organizations’ shared mission to enhance quality of life, reduce caregiver burden, and support aging in place.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding access to dementia care in South Florida," said Dr. Erik Ilyayev, CEO of MedBetterHealth. "ComForCare’s commitment to compassionate, in-home support aligns perfectly with our mission to transform dementia care through the CMS GUIDE Model."

Scott Greenberg, CEO of ComForCare Home Care and Allison Negri, echoed this sentiment: "We are honored to partner with MedBetterHealth to bring the benefits of the GUIDE Model to our community. By combining our expertise in home care and our unique understanding of dementia with MedBetterHealth’s innovative approach to dementia support, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of families affected by dementia."

The partnership will introduce new opportunities for families caring for loved ones with dementia, offering structured respite care, comprehensive care coordination, support groups and access to specialized resources.

For more information about MedBetterHealth and the CMS GUIDE Model, visit www.MedBetterHealth.org.

To learn more about ComForCare Home Care, visit www.comforcare.com/palmbeach.

MedBetterHealth PA: Group NPI 1447828561

ComForcare Palm Beach HHA License #: 299993098

ComForcare Broward HHA License #: 299993169

ComForcare Dade HHA License #: 299992849

