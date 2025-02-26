Hinckley Completes Acquisition of Bay Bridge Marina on the Chesapeake

Hinckley now owns and operates the marina and service operation at Bay Bridge Marina.

The addition of the marina further expands Hinckley’s Service and Marina Network.

This is an exciting step in strengthening our service network while also providing a world-class marina destination for discerning yachtsmen.” — Gavin McClintock

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hinckley , the iconic boatbuilder and premium yacht service provider, is proud to announce the acquisition of Bay Bridge Marina , a premier waterfront facility on the Chesapeake Bay. This acquisition further strengthens Hinckley’s commitment to providing unparalleled customer experience by combining superior service with a premium marina destination for Hinckley owners and yacht service clients.Located at the epicenter of the Chesapeake, Bay Bridge Marina offers exceptional convenience for Hinckley owners and yacht service customers. With deep-water access and first-class marina amenities, it provides an ideal stop for service, storage, or enjoying the waterfront lifestyle."Bay Bridge Marina is a wonderful location that allows us to offer our customers the best possible experience in the Chesapeake," said Gavin McClintock, CEO of Hinckley Yachts. "This is an exciting step in strengthening our service network while also providing a world-class marina destination for discerning yachtsmen.”Hinckley’s plans will include increased indoor heated storage capacity, ensuring customers have access to top-tier winterization and maintenance services. With state-of-the-art service facilities and experienced yacht care professionals, this acquisition underscores Hinckley’s commitment to providing exemplary service and a marina network for its customers.About Bay Bridge: Situated on Kent Island in Stevensville, Maryland, Bay Bridge Marina spans approximately 15 acres, offering 243 floating slips for vessels ranging from 30 to 130 feet, and indoor heated storage. The full-service marina provides complete guest amenities, access to coastal dining, lodging, and spa services—all within steps of the docks.About Hinckley: Founded in 1928, Hinckley Yachts has set the standard for timeless design, masterful craftsmanship, and uncompromising performance. With an unparalleled legacy of crafting the finest yachts in the world and providing renowned service at its 9 service locations, Hinckley continues to define the pinnacle of excellence on the water for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.