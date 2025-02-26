K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Recognize National Set a Good Example Day

Nathan Kadisha Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Michael Kadisha Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates proudly celebrates National Set a Good Example Day on February 26th. This initiative underscores the companies’ ongoing commitment to fostering kindness, responsibility, and inclusivity in the communities they serve.“At K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties, we understand that strong communities are built on values of respect, compassion, and support,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “By setting a positive example in our neighborhoods, we inspire others to do the same, creating a ripple effect of goodwill.”National Set a Good Example Day serves as a reminder that actions—both big and small—shape the character of a community. Whether it’s advocating for affordable housing, assisting those experiencing homelessness, or fostering everyday neighborly kindness, leading by example is a powerful tool for creating lasting positive change.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are taking active steps to make a difference by focusing on key initiatives, including:• Advocating for Affordable Housing – Pushing for equitable housing solutions to ensure families, individuals, and those in need have access to stable, affordable living spaces.• Supporting the Homeless – Partnering with local organizations to provide shelter, essential resources, and long-term solutions for stability.• Encouraging Neighborly Kindness – Promoting simple yet impactful acts such as checking in on an elderly neighbor, volunteering, and maintaining clean and welcoming communities.“Setting a good example isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about the daily choices we make to uplift those around us,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “Whether it’s through kindness, advocacy, or community support, we all have a role in shaping stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods.”K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are inviting residents, employees, and community members to participate by leading with kindness and responsibility. By taking simple actions, individuals can contribute to a culture where respect and generosity thrive, ultimately making communities better places to live.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

