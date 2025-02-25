Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Con­grat­u­lates Top Deputy on New Role as Advi­sor to Vice Pres­i­dent JD Vance

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement congratulating Deputy Attorney General James Lloyd for being appointed Deputy Policy Director to Vice President JD Vance.

“James handled some of the most important, complex, and significant cases during his time in my office and Texas owes him a debt of gratitude for his dedicated service,” said Attorney General Paxton. “From holding Big Tech accountable to stopping major corporations from taking advantage of consumers, James has been on the front lines of upholding the rule of law and ensuring Texas leads the way. President Trump and Vice President Vance are putting together an excellent team that I am confident will make America great.” 

Mr. Lloyd most recently served as the Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation, overseeing the Office’s eleven civil litigating divisions. He previously acted as Associate Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation and as Special Counsel to the First Assistant Attorney General. Mr. Lloyd has also served as Chief of the Antitrust Division, prosecuting landmark monopolization cases in digital markets.

Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Lloyd practiced at global law firms Sidley Austin LLP and Mayer Brown LLP.  He was also a law clerk at the Texas Supreme Court and served at the White House, coordinating policymaking and oversight with senior officials among the Cabinet departments and agencies. In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Lloyd is an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He received his bachelor’s degree from Rice University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Mr. Lloyd’s appointment makes the fifth high-ranking member of Attorney General Paxton’s team who has been called to serve in President Donald Trump’s administration. Other former top OAG employees who received appointments include Joseph MazzaraLanora PettitRyan Baasch, and Paige Willey

