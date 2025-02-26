Unlocking CRM’s Hidden Potential: How Companies Can Leverage Self-Generated Data for Growth

Unlocking the hidden power of CRM data: Leveraging self-generated insights to drive personalized marketing strategies and foster stronger customer relationships. Francesco Denittis, Manager at Human Centric Group and CRM / quantitative models expert, sharing insights on how to leverage self-generated data A few examples of the thousands of data points available in large single source databases (screenshot taken from GWI Core)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where data-driven strategies define market leadership, a new article from Human Centric Group, a leading London-based branding agency, reveals how businesses can unlock the full power of their self-generated CRM data. Written by Francesco De Nittis, Manager at Human Centric Group, The Hidden Treasure of Self-Generated CRM Data outlines why both B2B and B2C companies should rethink how they leverage CRM systems.The article challenges the common misconception that Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools are primarily designed for B2B use. De Nittis argues that any business with a website, online store, or digital community already holds a treasure trove of actionable insights—if they know where to look.Why Self-Generated CRM Data Is Every Brand’s Secret WeaponWhile external data sources like GWI and Kantar provide valuable market benchmarks, De Nittis explains that the real gold lies in data generated directly from customers. Self-generated CRM data offers unique advantages:• Real-Time Insights: Instantly updated to reflect customer behavior, allowing for faster and smarter decision-making.• Exclusive Information: Unlike third-party data, CRM insights are unique to each company—giving a competitive advantage.• Highly Specific Targeting: By analyzing open rates, click-throughs, and customer engagement patterns, brands can tailor campaigns with precision.“Your CRM is more than just a contact list—it’s a gold mine of personalized insights that can transform your marketing strategy,” says Francesco De Nittis.The Missing Piece: Human Segmentation in CRMHowever, De Nittis warns that businesses often miss the most valuable insights by failing to understand the human motivations behind customer actions. The solution? Segment CRM data based on lifestyle and psychological factors rather than just purchasing behavior.At Human Centric Group, a specialized lifestyle questionnaire helps companies categorize customers into meaningful segments, such as:• Liberals: Focused on health, community, and sustainability.• Power Seekers: Driven by performance and success.• Cautious Movers: Older demographics who value family and light exercise, like walking.For example, a global sportswear brand improved its email marketing by segmenting customers based on motivations—leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. By distinguishing between fitness enthusiasts, family-focused individuals, and those seeking youthfulness, the brand personalized its messaging, making every communication relevant and impactful.Maximizing CRM Insights with External Data SourcesDe Nittis also highlights the importance of supplementing CRM data with external research. For instance, while internal data might suggest low activity among certain segments, external research can reveal hidden opportunities—such as older customers engaging in unexpected activities like walking or leisurely strolls.This comprehensive approach allows brands to understand customer behavior on a deeper level, enabling more accurate targeting and personalized marketing strategies.Turning Insights Into ActionThe article concludes by offering actionable tips on how businesses can gather richer CRM data through customer surveys and incentives. Small rewards, such as loyalty points or discounts, can dramatically increase response rates and uncover valuable insights for future campaigns.The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website, offering businesses a practical guide to unlocking the hidden potential of their CRM data.

