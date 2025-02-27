Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Renews Certified Autism Center™ Credential, Continues Enhancing Accessibility

By renewing its CAC designation, Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce supports Destination Toledo's journey to becoming a Certified Autism Destination™

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is more than just a designation—it’s a commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and community support.” — Tiffany Bosch, Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO

SYLVANIA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). The chamber’s staff completed autism-specific training to renew the certification, equipping staff with up-to-date understanding of best practices, skills, and resources to support and include autistic and sensory-sensitive community members and their families.

"Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is more than just a designation—it’s a commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and community support. At the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, we strive to create a welcoming environment where all individuals and families feel seen, valued, and accommodated,” says Tiffany Bosch, Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “This certification reflects our dedication to fostering a business community that understands and embraces neurodiversity, making Sylvania a place where everyone can thrive."

In addition to renewing their training, the chamber is continuing its mission to be more aware and mindful in its event planning, ensuring that events are inclusive and accessible for everyone.

“This renewal highlights Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce’s dedication to creating a community where everyone feels welcomed, supported, and included,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to renew the chamber’s credential, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact it will have on their community.”

By renewing the CAC designation, Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce continues to play a role in a wider movement initiated by Destination Toledo to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Sylvania Chamber

The Sylvania Chamber is instrumental in attracting visitors, residents and businesses to the Sylvania area. The purpose of The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote the progress, expansion, well-being and improvement of the Sylvania area business, professional and civic community. We strive to plan for a successful business and professional community and yet maintain the uniqueness and charm of Sylvania.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



