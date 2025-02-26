Distinguished Honorees Receive the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service to Humanity at SMOTJ Event

Dr. Elayna Fernández presents distinguished honorees with the Presidential Volunteer Lifetime Achievement and Medal at SMOTJ Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to distinguished recipients at a special ceremony held on December 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at The California Club in Los Angeles, located at 538 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071. This high honor, awarded by the Office of the President of the United States, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to community service and nation-building.The event was hosted by the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem (SMOTJ) and attended exclusively by members of the esteemed organization. Dr. Elayna Fernández, Founder of The Positive MOM, a certifying organization for the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), was a guest speaker at the event. In her role, she had the distinguished honor of presenting these awards on behalf of the White House to:✅ Lorena P. Frey – International Speaker, Human Rights and Mental Health Advocate Jason Frey – Retired U.S. Army Combat Veteran, Detective/Corporal, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and PTSD Advocate✅ HRH Chev. Anne-Marie Thor-Nelsen, DCTJ – Princess of the Netherlands Royal Family, Humanitarian and PhilanthropistThese remarkable individuals have dedicated their lives to serving communities across the nation and beyond, each leaving an indelible impact on society.Honoring Excellence in Community ServiceLorena P. Frey: Champion for Human Rights and Refugee SupportLorena P. Frey, an International Speaker, Bestselling Author, and Human Rights Advocate, was honored for her tireless dedication to survivors of human trafficking, refugees, and mental health advocacy.For over two decades, she has volunteered with various organizations—beginning as a military liaison during the Iraq War and later dedicating her expertise to raising awareness and providing mental health support for survivors of trafficking and political asylees.As the Founder of the Immigration Diagnostic Evaluation Academy (IDEA), Lorena Frey has worked to mentor clinicians across the U.S. on trauma-informed care and advocacy. Through IDEA, she also provides pro bono mental health evaluations for refugees seeking asylum and survivors of trafficking, ensuring they receive the legal and emotional support needed to rebuild their lives."This award is a testament to the power of compassion and advocacy. Every act of service, no matter how small, can create ripples of change that last a lifetime." – Lorena P. FreyJason Frey: Dedicated to First Responders, Veterans, and Trauma SurvivorsJason Frey, a Retired Detective/Corporal of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Major in the U.S. Army was recognized for his unwavering support of first responders, military personnel, and individuals coping with PTSD.Jason Frey has been instrumental in:✅ Leading peer support teams to help first responders process trauma✅ Facilitating debriefings and group counseling for law enforcement officers✅ Volunteering with Project Healing Heroes, helping veterans and family members navigate PTSD✅ Mentoring at-risk youth in the San Bernardino County Probation Department Juvenile Justice Program✅ Speaking on national platforms about mental health, PTSD, and trauma recoveryHis advocacy extends to mental health education, with presentations at IVAT (Institute on Violence, Abuse, and Trauma), University Health’s Institute for Trauma-Informed Care, and multiple media platforms, including The Mane Health Show and Breaking the Silence.“True healing begins when we recognize trauma and create safe spaces for those suffering in silence. I’m honored to continue this mission.” – Jason FreyHRH Chev. Anne-Marie Thor-Nelsen: A Lifetime of Global Humanitarian WorkHRH Chev. Anne-Marie Thor-Nelsen, DCTJ, a Princess of the Netherlands Royal Family, has devoted her entire life to humanitarian service and philanthropy.Beginning her volunteerism at age six, she assisted elderly individuals and orphaned children, fostering a lifelong commitment to community service. By her teen years, she:✅ Established the School for International Etiquette and Culture to educate underprivileged children✅ Supported the U.S. Air Force's 32nd Tactical Fighter Squadron in its NATO mission✅ Volunteered at the Red Cross and provided medical translation servicesAs a dentist and global humanitarian, she has since:✅ Provided pro bono dental care for orphans and underprivileged children✅ Trained business executives in international cultural competency✅ Co-founded the International Trade Council and International Development Institute, supporting young professionalsIn 2024, she focused her efforts on St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, providing:✅ Dental hygiene education for children✅ Therapy dog visits for hospitalized kids✅ Special events like “The Pink Chair with Annie” to uplift marginalized youth“From childhood to the present, my mission has been to serve those in need. It is a privilege to be recognized for work that is so deeply meaningful.” – HRH Chev. Anne-Marie Thor-NelsenA Night of Recognition and InspirationHeld at the iconic California Club in Los Angeles, the awards ceremony was an unforgettable evening, attended by dignitaries, leaders, and community advocates who celebrated the extraordinary impact of the honorees.Dr. Elayna Fernández, who is a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, as well, attended with her two youngest daughters, had the honor of presenting the medals and certificates on behalf of the White House, emphasized the importance of service and storytelling, stating:“Each of these honorees embodies the transformative power of service. Sharing their stories of dedication inspires us all to give, to uplift, and to make a difference in the world.”The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award stands as a beacon of excellence, honoring those who dedicate their lives to service and inspire others to do the same.About the Event Host: The Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem (SMOTJ)The Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem (SMOTJ) is a modern-day Christian chivalric organization dedicated to humanitarian aid, service, and upholding the values of faith, charity, and honor. This prestigious event was attended exclusively by SMOTJ members, reinforcing their commitment to supporting and recognizing individuals making an extraordinary impact on communities worldwide.About the Presidential Lifetime Achievement AwardThe Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor within the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) program, recognizing those who have contributed over 4,000 hours of voluntary service to their communities. Established in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, the award continues under each administration, celebrating those who uplift society through selfless service.The PVSA is led by AmeriCorps in partnership with Points of Light, with only certified organizations authorized to nominate and honor recipients.About Dr. Elayna FernándezDr. Elayna Fernández has been an influential Storyteller and Story Strategist for over 20 years. As a Student of Pain and multiple-trauma survivor, she has spoken on prestigious stages worldwide, including TEDx and the United Nations. She's the bestselling author of Dancing with Death and The Gifts of Pain series. As a Story Strategist and creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytellers, she’s the host of the Transformational STORYtellers show and the visionary behind the Transformational STORYtellers Community, where she teaches impact-centered leaders how to craft, tell, and use their stories to inspire transformation.Dr. Elayna’s work has been featured in global media, including FORBES, The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, SUCCESS Magazine, Inc., Authority Magazine, KTLA, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Yahoo!, CNN en Español, the CW, Real Leaders, Entrepreneur on Fire, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, Univision, Thrive Global, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, BRAINZ Magazine, Despierta America, Disney, Hulu, and more! She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com. She’s also been named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA, and named one of the Top 125 Impactful Leaders and a Woman of Influence by SUCCESS Magazine.To learn more, visit thepositivemom.com/ef, connect on LinkedIn, and follow her @thepositivemom

