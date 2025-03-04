PointFire Translator Express Expands SharePoint Translation Capabilities

PointFire releases new Translator Express feature to enhance SharePoint Pages Translation

Our customers need accurate, secure translations without complex setups. PointFire Translator Express ensures seamless translations without compromising security.” — Martin Laplante, CEO of IceFire Studios, makers of PointFire products

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointFire has announced updates to PointFire Translator Express , enhancing its ability to translate SharePoint pages and documents while maintaining enterprise-grade security.Enhanced Compatibility with SharePoint’s Latest FeaturesAs SharePoint evolves, so do its translation needs. The latest update to PointFire Translator Express introduces expanded support for new and recently updated SharePoint web parts and templates, ensuring seamless integration with the platform’s latest features. Key improvements include:- Support for the new Editorial Card web part for modern content presentation.- Enhanced compatibility with People and Quick Links web parts to ensure all site components remain multilingual.- Full support for all standard SharePoint site templates, improving reliability across different environments.- Secure, High-Quality Translation Built for EnterprisesDesigned for organizations that require both accuracy and security, PointFire Translator Express offers:- Near-human translation quality with the option for post-editing.- On-premises security, keeping translations within the organization’s Microsoft 365 tenant.- Custom glossaries to enhance translation consistency over time.Availability:PointFire Translator Express is available on Microsoft AppSource in both freemium and paid versions.Download Now: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/office/WA200006458?tab=Overview For more details or to request a demo, contact sales@icefire.ca.About PointFire:PointFire provides multilingual solutions for Microsoft SharePoint, enabling organizations to manage content in multiple languages while maintaining security and ease of use.

