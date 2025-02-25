VetStem Announces Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with PetVivo for PrecisePRP™ Products

VetStem, Inc. has entered into an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to commercialize VetStem’s PrecisePRP™ Products.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetStem, Inc., a pioneer in regenerative veterinary medicine, has entered into an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) to commercialize its innovative allogeneic orthobiologic products, PrecisePRP™ Canine and PrecisePRP™ Equine. PrecisePRP™ is a groundbreaking, off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for ease of use by veterinarians. This first-in-class, leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, and freeze-dried PRP provides a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses.

Unlike traditional PRP mechanical kits that require a blood draw and centrifugation, PrecisePRP™ is ready-to-use, offering veterinarians a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. More importantly, PrecisePRP™ ensures uniformity and consistency with its unique patent-pending manufacturing process. Each vial of PrecisePRP™ contains 4 billion platelets with a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter. Additionally, each lot is quality tested before release.

“This is a game changer for veterinarians and their ability to treat their patients with PRP,” said Mike Eldred, PetVivo Board Member. “This innovative, and FDA reviewed product, will be a great addition to Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, and supports our strategy to be the leader in veterinary medical devices and regenerative medicine.”

Both PrecisePRP™ Canine and PrecisePRP™ Equine were reviewed under the FDA animal cells, tissues, and cell- and tissue-based products (ACTPs) program. The FDA review process involved a thorough evaluation by the Center for Veterinary Medicine that resulted in a formal Risk Review of both products. According to the FDA, PrecisePRP™ Equine and PrecisePRP™ Canine are the first FDA-reviewed PRP products available to veterinarians.

To significantly minimize safety risks, all dog and horse donors are screened according to the FDA CVM Guidance 254 for infectious diseases. Along with infectious disease screening, donors are tested for blood type and plasma antibody to red blood cells, providing a lower risk of transfusion reaction. At the request of the FDA, randomized placebo-controlled safety studies were conducted in both dogs and horses. There were no treatment-related adverse events reported in dogs or horses after treatment with PrecisePRP™.

VetStem CEO, Dr. Bob Harman, stated, “PetVivo’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for veterinary medicine made them the ideal partner to commercialize our PrecisePRP™ products. Their dedication to practical, clinically effective treatments aligns with our mission to advance veterinary regenerative medicine and make these solutions more accessible to veterinarians and their patients. Their strong sales and market teams will make PrecisePRPTM product the go-to for veterinary practitioners.”

Platelet-rich plasma has been used in veterinary medicine for over 20 years. It is commonly used to treat musculoskeletal diseases and injuries such as osteoarthritis and injured tendons and ligaments. It has also been used topically for wounds and corneal ulcers as well as several other indications. The principle of PRP therapy is to accelerate lagging internal healing processes by amplifying the biological signals that would naturally occur when platelets aggregate at a site of injury. By concentrating platelets and releasing more of those growth factors than would naturally occur, the intended effect is to attract stem cells and other healing cells to stimulate local tissue repair processes.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company employs a strategy of adapting human therapies for companion animals, enabling a more efficient path to market. PetVivo’s flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered injectable designed to manage joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs, and horses. With a robust pipeline of products and a portfolio of 21 patents, PetVivo is dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of companion animals. For more information about PetVivo and its groundbreaking Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit www.petvivo.com or www.sprynghealth.com.

