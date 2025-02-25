Carolina Regional Orthopaedics Achieves Remarkable Success with Prescribe FIT Program

Carolina Regional Orthopaedics and Prescribe FIT At-Home Health Coaching and Personalized Orthopedic Wellness Program Prescribe FIT PACE Mobile App for Orthopedic Patients

Carolina Regional Orthopaedics’ Prescribe FIT program sees early success with 200+ patients reporting reduced pain, better mobility and improved overall health.

I am so happy—I have so much energy now!” — Linda Addison, patient at Carolina Regional Orthopaedics

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Regional Orthopaedics, a leader in high-quality orthopedic care serving Rocky Mount, Tarboro, and Wilson, is proud to announce the early success of its newly implemented Prescribe FIT virtual health coaching program. Designed to provide patients with a holistic and flexible approach to managing musculoskeletal (MSK) issues, the program has already delivered impressive results in just three months, with more than 200 patients reporting significant improvements in pain, mobility, and overall health.

Recognizing the critical role that lifestyle factors—such as nutrition, physical activity, and weight management—play in MSK health, Prescribe FIT addresses the root causes of patients’ orthopedic conditions. Excess weight places undue stress on joints, muscles, and bones, often exacerbating conditions like osteoarthritis and chronic pain. Through personalized health coaching and an innovative app, the program empowers patients to make sustainable lifestyle changes, resulting in reduced pain, improved mobility, and better overall function. By embracing this connection, Prescribe FIT offers a comprehensive approach to pain management and long-term well-being, helping patients achieve transformative health outcomes.

David Arnold, a patient who joined the Prescribe FIT program last Fall, shared his enthusiasm for the progress he’s made. “In less than two months, I’ve already lost 30 pounds,” said Arnold. “I’m thrilled to be a notch tighter on my belt and an inch smaller in my waist. It’s been great to fit into some of my older clothes that I haven’t been able to wear in a while. Thank you, Dr. Kemker, for prescribing me Prescribe FIT!”

Deloris Pace, another patient at Carolina Regional Orthopaedics, described Prescribe FIT as “the best program I’ve ever tried for losing weight and learning how to eat healthily.” She expressed gratitude for the support she’s received from both the practice and her health coach, emphasizing how the program has transformed her approach to health and well-being. “Everyone in the office has been kind and helpful—a true blessing to me,” she added.

Prescribe FIT delivers results that go far beyond pain relief, mobility improvement, and weight management. Many patients experience a renewed sense of vitality, allowing them to return to activities they love. Linda Addison shared her joy with us saying, “I am so happy—I have so much energy now!”

Dr. Glenn MacNichol, President of Carolina Regional Orthopaedics, highlighted how the program complements the practice’s commitment to providing skillful, innovative, and conservative treatments. “The early results from Prescribe FIT have exceeded our expectations,” said Dr. MacNichol. “We’re thrilled to see so many patients experiencing real improvements in their overall health and well-being so quickly after launching this new ancillary service.”

Carolina Regional Orthopaedics remains dedicated to offering cutting-edge, patient-centered care, and the early success of the Prescribe FIT program underscores the importance of addressing lifestyle factors in managing MSK conditions. By integrating this virtual health coaching program into their treatment plans, the practice is empowering patients to take control of their health and take back their lives.

For more information about the Prescribe FIT program or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.crortho.com/prescribe-fit/.

About Carolina Regional Orthopaedics

Carolina Regional Orthopaedics is a group of leading orthopedic specialists providing skillful, innovative, and excellent care to the communities of Rocky Mount, Tarboro, and Wilson, NC. With a longstanding track record of delivering high-quality healthcare services, the practice is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced treatment options, including conservative care, surgical interventions, and now, virtual health coaching programs like Prescribe FIT.

Why Prescribe FIT Lifestyle Health Coaching for Orthopedic Patients

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.