That Phone Call You Blocked May be FEMA Calling

It is important for Georgians who applied for FEMA assistance need to answer calls from unknown numbers. FEMA is calling applicants to ensure they receive all the assistance they are eligible for, which could include housing options, additional funds, or referrals to agencies or organizations who may be able to provide help that FEMA cannot.

This is why you should stay in touch with FEMA and update your contact information if it changes. FEMA needs to be able to reach you.

You can update your information through your account at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA app for your smartphone, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is available daily, and assistance is available in most languages. You can also call the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 Monday through Friday.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821.