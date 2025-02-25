Scrut Automation achieves ISO 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems

One of the few GRC SaaS platforms to achieve this milestone.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation announced it has achieved accredited certification under ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the first international standard for artificial intelligence (AI) governance. This certification validates the company's commitment to responsible AI development and deployment with the adoption of comprehensive frameworks."Getting ISO 42001 certified is a major win for Scrut," said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Co-Founder and CEO at Scrut Automation. "This certification gives us a rock-solid risk management framework that allows us to confidently pursue AI-driven strategies while protecting our stakeholders and retaining their trust. By tackling potential risks head-on, we're not only safeguarding our technology but also carving out a sustainable competitive advantage that builds the trust of our customers, partners, and investors.”ISO 42001 establishes rigorous requirements for organizations developing and implementing AI systems, focusing on ethical practices, risk management, and accountability. “ISO 42001 provides a critical framework for systematically identifying, assessing, and mitigating weaknesses in AI systems across our organization. In an era of rapidly evolving AI technologies, this industry certification gives us a structured approach to managing the complex potential risks – from ethical considerations to security vulnerabilities,” said Nicholas Muy, CISO of Scrut Automation. “It’s not just about checking boxes for compliance; it's about building a proactive, comprehensive risk management strategy that empowers us to drive AI innovation while upholding the highest standards of responsible development and deployment.”Key steps undertaken by Scrut Automation to achieve this certification include:-Establishing an AI risk assessment and rating process: Carefully evaluating the potential impacts on business, customers, and society.-Identifying AI risk sources and assets: Pinpointing issues related to transparency, hardware, software, and data privacy by taking a thorough review of AI operations from multiple angles.-Conducting an AI risk assessment: Analyzing the effects of AI on the business, individuals, and society as a whole.-Documenting and justifying risk assessments: Recording each identified risk, explaining its significance, and outlining a comprehensive plan for addressing them.With this certification, Scrut now has a comprehensive governance system for managing AI-related risks and ensuring AI technologies' safe and responsible use. Scrut looks forward to working with and deploying AI systems with credibility and strong risk mitigation systems in place.For more information about Scrut Automation's ISO 42001 certification and AI governance framework, visit scrut.io About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation allows fast-growing enterprises to manage their digital risk with confidence. It eliminates compliance debt with automated workflows, real-time risk visibility, and expert guidance. With Scrut, managing risk is effortless—enabling businesses to grow without compromise while staying secure and audit-ready. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance, risk, and security efforts across multiple frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

