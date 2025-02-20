Scrut recognized as a Top GRC Software in 2025 G2 Best Software Awards

Among the 1% of G2 software vendors to achieve this award.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , a leading Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, today announced it has been named one of the top 50 Best GRC Software in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards.​​"This recognition from G2 is particularly meaningful to us because it comes directly from our customers — the compliance, risk, and security leaders who trust our platform every day,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Scrut. “Our mission has always been to turn compliance from a roadblock into a growth enabler, and this award affirms that we're delivering on that promise. We're grateful for our customers' trust and feedback, which continues to drive our innovation."As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This achievement reflects Scrut's commitment to transforming governance, risk, and compliance for businesses worldwide.To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards This award follows a year of significant milestones for Scrut, having recently achieved ISO 42001 certification for AI governance, demonstrating its commitment to fair, transparent, and responsible AI deployment. The company continues to innovate in the GRC space, with new AI-powered solutions in development to further enhance compliance automation and risk management capabilities.For more information about Scrut Automation's ISO 42001 certification and AI governance framework, visit scrut.io.About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation allows fast-growing enterprises to manage their digital risk with confidence. It eliminates compliance debt with automated workflows, real-time risk visibility, and expert guidance. With Scrut, managing risk is effortless—enabling businesses to grow without compromise while staying secure and audit-ready. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance, risk, and security efforts across multiple frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

