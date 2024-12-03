Scrut Automation Featured in Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List

Recognized for Driving Innovation in Risk and Compliance Management

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , a leading provider of risk and compliance solutions, has been featured in Inc. magazine’s 2024 Best in Business list in the On the Rise: 0-4 years in business, Software as a Service, Operational Excellence, and Security categories.This honor follows Scrut’s recent inclusion in the prestigious Fortune Cyber 60 , which recognized the company as one of the top venture-backed cybersecurity startups redefining the security and compliance space. These recognitions underscore Scrut’s unwavering commitment to helping businesses stay secure and resilient in a rapidly evolving risk landscape.“Modern businesses face a constant battle against evolving risks, and we’re here to tip the scales in their favor,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO of Scrut Automation. “We cut through complexity and deliver solutions that help companies stay secure, efficient, and ready for whatever comes next. Being named by Inc. motivates us to continue creating meaningful solutions that drive real impact for our customers.”Scrut aligns risk management with business growth, providing organizations with always-on visibility into their security posture. Through automation and expert guidance, Scrut has helped thousands of companies develop their unique risk-first security programs while delivering up to 75% cost savings in managing their governance, risk, and compliance programs. These efficiencies stem from Scrut’s operational excellence, eliminating compliance bottlenecks while focusing on proactive risk reduction.With a growing customer base of over 1,000 companies across 35+ countries, Scrut continues to redefine risk management in the SaaS space. By integrating compliance with infosec risk management and tailoring solutions to unique organizational needs, Scrut ensures businesses remain agile, audit-ready, and secure.About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation allows fast-growing enterprises to manage their digital risk with confidence. It eliminates compliance debt with automated workflows, real-time risk visibility, and expert guidance. With Scrut, managing risk is effortless—enabling businesses to grow without compromise while staying secure and audit-ready. The platform enables organizations to manage compliance, risk, and security efforts across multiple frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

