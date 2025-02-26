Open Doors Warns of More Violence to Follow, After 70 Christians Killed in Machete Attack in DRC

Communion during Easster service in DRC

OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian charity Open Doors has warned that the brutal beheading of 70 Christians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could be just one of many such slaughters, unless the international community acts immediately.The Islamist extremist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) carried out a gruesome attack in Mayba, a village in eastern DRC. The militants first kidnapped 20 Christians from there on Tuesday (February 11). When neighbours rushed to intervene, 50 more were taken. All 70 were then led to a nearby church and beheaded in cold blood two days later (Thursday 13 February).“This was not just an act of terror. It was a targeted massacre of Christians, and it will not stop here,” says Illia Djadi, Senior Analyst for Freedom of Religion and Belief in Sub-Saharan Africa for the charity Open Doors. “The ADF is part of a growing extremist network that is waging an insurgency to establish an Islamic republic, in the region, like ISIS attempted in the Middle East. If nothing is done, more attacks will follow.”A country in chaosThe attack comes amid worsening violence in the DRC, where M23, a powerful rebel group, has taken over large parts of North and South Kivu provinces. The group is backed by Rwanda, according to UN reports, and its advances have forced Congolese security forces to retreat, leaving communities defenceless.“The chaos created by M23 has opened the door for the ADF to continue its campaign of terror with total impunity,” says Djadi. “Communities, particularly in rural areas, have been targeted. They are completely unprotected, and the world is not paying attention.”The ADF, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS), has been waging a violent campaign against Christians in the DRC for years. The group targets churches, kills pastors, and displaces entire Christian communities. According to Open Doors researchers, at least 355 Christians were killed for their faith in the DRC last year — an alarming rise from 261 the previous year.International action is urgently neededIllia believes that international pressure could be effective in preventing further bloodshed.“We have seen before that international pressure works. In 2012, M23 was stopped when the US and others put diplomatic and economic pressure on Rwanda to withdraw its support. We need that kind of leadership again. Governments must speak up now before more lives are lost.”The DRC ranks 35th on the Open Doors World Watch List , a ranking of the 50 most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian.Source information can be further viewed here ( https://www.opendoorsuk.org/news/latest-news/drc-attack-church/ Open Doors UK & Ireland Open Doors UK & Ireland is part of Open Doors International, a global NGO network which has supported and strengthened persecuted Christians for over 60 years and works in over 60 countries. Open Doors provides practical support to persecuted Christians, such as food, medicines, trauma care, legal assistance, safe houses and schools, as well as spiritual support through Christian literature, training and resources.Persecution country guides for mediaCountry guides for media Open Doors funds the publication annual World Watch List, which ranks the 50 nations where Christians face the most extreme persecution and discrimination. You can download in-depth media guides to each of the 50 countries

