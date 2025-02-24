Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Connecticut Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Moments later, officers were notified of an additional shooting victim who arrived at a local hospital. The victim, an adult male, was conscious and breathing. Further investigation revealed that the second adult male was also injured in the Connecticut Avenue shooting.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

CCN: 25026317

