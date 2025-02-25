MPD Makes Arrests in Pattern Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in connection to four burglary offenses that occurred early Friday. Detectives have connected one of those suspects to 20 burglary related offenses that occurred in early December.

In the early morning of Friday, February 21, 2025, MPD units were called to four burglary offenses that appeared to be committed by the same suspects. MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit located a suspect vehicle, and a short time later located two suspects and placed them under arrest.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Ryan Howell of Northwest, and a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, were charged with the following offenses:

Burglary Two: At approximately 1:10 a.m., in the 400 block of I Street Northwest. CCN 25025238

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:17 a.m., in the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. CCN: 25025242

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:39 a.m., in the 1100 block of 7th Street Northwest. CCN: 25025247

At approximately 2:39 a.m., in the 1100 block of 7th Street Northwest. Burglary Two: At approximately 2:44 a.m., in the 1200 block of 9th Street Northwest. CCN: 25025251

Detectives identified Howell as the suspect in a burglary spree that occurred early in the morning of December 2, 2024. Howell is charged with the 20 offenses listed below:

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186463

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 2:45 a.m., in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186464

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:03 a.m., in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN 24186491

Burglary Two : On Monday, December 2, 2024, 6:03 a.m., in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 24186491

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:18 a.m., in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186492

Burglary Two: December 2, 2024, at approximately 06:20 in the 2000 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN 24186494

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:02 a.m., in the 1200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN 24186477

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186471

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 a.m., in the 3100 block of Dumbarton Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186503

Burglary Two : On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:34 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186484

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 8:29 a.m., in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186537

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 07:30 a.m., in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186512

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 4:29 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186476

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:59 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186533

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:24 a.m., in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24186502

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:25 a.m., in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Norwest. CCN: 24186520

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:14 a.m., in the 3200 block of K Street, Norwest. CCN: 24186479

Destruction of Property: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:46 a.m., in the 300 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24186487

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 5:23 a.m., in the 100 block of 13th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24186518

Burglary Two: On Monday, December 2, 2024, at approximately 9:48 a.m., in the 1500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. CCN: 24186603

“These suspects caused a tremendous amount of harm in a short amount of time, and I commend our detectives for tracking them down so our criminal justice system can hold them accountable,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “I want our business owners to know we are working around the clock on these cases and we’re conducting hundreds of business checks each night to ensure our business corridors are secure.”

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.