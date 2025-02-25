VIKING PEST CONTROL LAUNCHES NEW ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY GREEN PEST CONTROL PROGRAM

Award-Winning Pest Control Company Launches “Viking Green,” A Sustainable, Pest Control Program for Customers in NJ, PA, DE, and the Eastern Shore of MD

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., February 25, 2025 – Viking Pest Control , a leading pest control company in NJ, PA, DE and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is proud to announce the launch of the new “Viking Green” program. Viking Green offers low-impact, sustainable, and natural pest control options for homes and businesses across the region. Each of Viking Green’s three annual pest control plans cover more than 30 common pests including Ants, Mice, Rats, Wasps, Spiders, and more. Viking’s award-winning Last Bite Mosquito & Tick service is also launching a green option.While Viking Green itself is a new program, Viking Pest has a long history of providing eco-friendly services. Viking holds a Green Pro certification from the National Pest Management Association, which is the gold standard for environmentally responsible pest control. Viking has also been named the best pest control company for sustainability by The Spruce for four consecutive years.“The Viking Green program was created as a culmination of our years of effort to provide the most effective and reliable low-impact program we could for our customers,” said James McIntyre, President of Viking Pest Control. “We have expanded our knowledge, our technology, and our team to make this program the best of its kind.”Each of Viking Green’s three core annual plans includes SMART Pest Control technology, which allows our team to monitor pest activity 24/7 even in hard–to-reach or hard-to-see places; termite baiting and Last Bite Green Mosquito & Tick control are available as part of the higher tier Viking Green plans.Viking Green follows the principles of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a scientifically backed method designed to control pests efficiently while reducing use of harmful products. This approach integrates prevention, monitoring, and precise treatments to manage pest populations effectively, ensuring minimal impact on the environment.Viking Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services committed to ensuring a healthy living environment for its customers. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet individual needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement sets it apart as a trusted industry leader.For more information about Viking Green Pest Control , please visit Vikingpest.com.

