Viking Pest Control Joins Forces with WJRZ for the 2024 ‘Share the Joy’ Drive to Support Local Families

James McIntyre, President (L) and Louis Marzigliano, HR Generalist (R) proudly standing with some of the incredible donations collected for Share the Joy. Viking team members on site delivering smiles and holiday cheer at WJRZ’s Share the Joy collection drive!

Community Collaboration Brings Food, Supplies, and Thanksgiving Turkeys to Families in Need Across the Region

Our annual food drive is a cornerstone of Viking’s commitment to giving back. It’s inspiring to see how deeply our team cares about supporting our neighbors.” — Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control, a leader in pest management services, is proud to announce its continued participation in Beasley Media’s WJRZ Share the Joy charity event. This year’s partnership showcased the company’s dedication to community well-being through its annual food drive, which brought team members together to make a meaningful impact on local families in need.The Share the Joy event aligns seamlessly with Viking Pest Control’s mission to prioritize well-being and safety of the communities it serves. Through a collective effort, Viking’s team members donated over 900 pounds of food, filling multiple truckloads with nonperishables. Contributions came from every branch, administrative teams, and remote employees, who generously donated cash to purchase additional items.In addition to participating in Share the Joy, Viking Pest Control made an additional contribution, donating 20 turkeys to The Corners of the Field Food Pantry, hosted by Porters Grove Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD. These turkeys will help provide meals for families in need this Thanksgiving, further exemplifying Viking’s commitment to spreading joy and giving back.“Our annual food drive is a cornerstone of Viking’s commitment to giving back,” said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional at Viking. “It’s inspiring to see how deeply our team cares about supporting our neighbors in need. Their dedication to this initiative truly reflects the values we uphold as a company.”This year’s collaboration with Beasley Media’s WJRZ reinforces Viking’s role as a community-focused organization. By joining the Share the Joy collection drive, Viking contributed to local families and strengthened its ties with the communities it serves.As a company rooted in customer care and service excellence, Viking Pest Control remains steadfast in its commitment to improving lives through professional pest management and community engagement.For over 40 years, Viking Pest Control has been a trusted provider of comprehensive pest management solutions. With a team of highly trained professionals, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative, eco-friendly services tailored to meet individual needs. Beyond pest control, Viking demonstrates its leadership through initiatives that foster healthier, happier communities.To learn more about Viking Pest Control and its ongoing community efforts, visit VikingPest.com

