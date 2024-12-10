Viking Pest Control Announces Leadership Promotions of James McIntyre to President and Barbara Hess to VP of Operations

Newly named President of Viking Pest Control, James McIntyre Viking Pest Control's newly named Vice President of Operations, Barbara Hess

Leading Pest Control Provider Elevates Two Key Leaders to Drive Continued and Operational Excellence

I am confident that Jim and Barb will further strengthen our business and enhance the exceptional value we provide our customers. Their promotions underscore our commitment to investing in our team.” — Paul Bergmann, COO of Anticimex North America

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Pest Control, a leader in pest management services in NJ, PA, DE, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland, proudly announces the promotion of James McIntyre to President and Barbara Hess to Vice President of Operations. These leadership appointments highlight Viking's dedication to providing exceptional pest control solutions, with both McIntyre and Hess having built the bulk of their careers at Viking, each contributing 20+ years of expertise to the company.McIntyre and Hess bring a wealth of experience and strategic vision to their new roles, building on Viking Pest Control's reputation for excellence and customer-focused innovation. Both leaders will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding service offerings, and reinforcing Viking's position as a trusted partner in protecting homes and businesses."I am confident that Jim and Barb will further strengthen our business and enhance the exceptional value we provide our customers," said Paul Bergmann, COO of Anticimex North America, "Their promotions underscore our commitment to investing in our team members as a core value. I look forward to collaborating with them in their new roles and seeing how their leadership propels Viking Pest Control into its next chapter of success."James McIntyre: Leading the Next Phase of Viking Pest ControlMcIntyre joined Viking Pest Control in 2005 as a Technician and quickly emerged as a natural leader. Over the years, he has excelled in every operational role, from Technician and Service Manager to Branch Manager and Vice President of Operations. His leadership has fostered a "team-first" culture, driving improvement in employee retention and directly contributing to enhanced service levels and stronger customer loyalty. A firm believer in servant leadership, McIntyre emphasizes the importance of core values and creating a sense of ownership across the company. His approach has united Viking's employees in a shared mission to succeed. As VP of Operations, McIntyre implemented a technician career path, providing a clear roadmap for growth and advancement. He also established a safety committee to prioritize on-the-job safety initiatives. McIntyre takes great pride in his team's accomplishments; with many individuals he has mentored, advancing into leadership roles, receiving industry recognition, and driving the company's ongoing growth and reputation for excellence."I'm honored to lead Viking Pest Control and excited to work alongside our talented team to continue delivering top-tier service while leading in sustainability," said McIntyre. "Our employees are the foundation of our success, and my focus will remain on prioritizing the health and safety of our people, customers, and the environment. We'll emphasize continuous training and professional growth by fostering an employee-first culture. I trust my team to make decisions, drive initiatives, and embrace new ideas while celebrating successes and learning from challenges."Barbara Hess: Driving Technician Excellence and Exceptional ServiceHess began her career with Viking Pest Control in 1998 as a Customer Service Representative and has consistently advanced through the ranks. Most recently, she served as the Branch Manager for Viking's New Jersey West location, where her leadership earned the Branch recognition as a top performer and the distinction of receiving the most positive customer reviews. Hess is eager to apply her strategic expertise on a broader scale to improve Viking's overall operations. In recognition of her significant contributions to the pest management industry, Hess was honored with the prestigious National Pest Management Association Impact Award in 2024, a distinction given to influential women shaping the future of the pest control industry. Hess brings a deep understanding of field operations and is passionate about empowering every branch to thrive. Hess’ leadership philosophy is centered on building employee trust, which she considers essential for long-term success. Hess is committed to driving customer satisfaction, excellence, fostering a positive workplace culture, and ensuring each technician has the resources and support needed to succeed."Viking is an incredibly exciting and dynamic company, and I'm thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking organization," said Hess. "I look forward to collaborating with our passionate and dedicated team across our service areas to continue to provide the highest quality pest management solutions. Whether it's protecting our clients' homes, businesses or communities, our focus will always be on delivering exceptional service, building lasting relationships, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence within the company."Viking Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services committed to ensuring a healthy and safe living environment for its customers. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet individual needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement sets it apart as a trusted industry leader.For more information about Viking Pest Control, please visit Vikingpest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.