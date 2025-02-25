Automate Health Completes Acquisition of Salve, a leading Fertility Platform

With their global resources and expertise, we can scale the Salve platform to serve more clinics and patients” — Luke Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Salve,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automate Health, a leading healthcare technology holding company, announced today that it has acquired Salve, a digital health platform specialising in improving patient experience for fertility treatments.Together, Automate Health and Salve aim to ensure that IVF patients and clinics are equipped with the tools and knowledge to navigate fertility care confidently, even as the regulatory landscape evolves.Acquisition Details and BenefitsAutomate Health, a privately held company backed by a leading family office, brings a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses. Through this Acquisition, Salve goes back to its roots of being an independent software company serving the rapidly growing fertility market, under the guidance of an experienced management team whilst being part of a well capitalised organisation. This will enable it to strengthen its market-leading position by enabling ongoing product innovation and accelerating international expansion.Automate Health’s strategic move to acquire Salve aims to broaden its portfolio of middle-office health technology solutions while securing access to Salve’s market-leading platform and expertise in enhancing patient experiences for fertility treatment.With a global client base, Salve is widely regarded as the sector leader in fertility patient engagement; evidenced by its substantial clinic partnerships, high patient volume, strong revenue, and seamless EMR integrations. By acquiring Salve’s proven capabilities, Automate Health fortifies its position in the health tech ecosystem and accelerates its ability to deliver innovative, clinician and patient-centered solutions on an international scale.Fertility Industry Growth in the UKThis acquisition comes at a time of strong growth in the UK fertility industry. The UK fertility market is currently valued at approximately £658 million and is projected to reach nearly £1.1 billion by 2030​, reflecting strong demand for services such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and fertility preservation. Industry analysts attribute this growth to factors like delayed parenthood and advancements in reproductive technology, which have led to more people seeking fertility treatments. The positive market outlook reinforces the strategic timing of Automate Health’s expansion. By acquiring Salve, Automate Health is well positioned to support UK fertility clinics in meeting rising patient expectations with modern, digital-first services.Executive CommentsMatt Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Automate Health, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to welcome Salve to the Automate Health family. Salve's market leading fertility patient experience provides huge comfort and guidance to many patients going through fertility treatment whilst removing a large back office overhead on clinic staff in communications and updates through the fertility process"Luke Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of Salve, added: “Joining forces with Automate Health opens an exciting new chapter for Salve and our users. Automate Health shares our vision of making fertility care more accessible and efficient through innovation. With their global resources and expertise, we can scale the Salve platform to serve more clinics and patients, while continuing to enhance the features and user experience that our customers love.”Looking AheadWith its acquisition of Salve, Automate Health sets the stage for a significant expansion of its middle-office health technology solutions, leveraging Salve’s renowned platform and expertise in fertility patient engagement. By uniting Salve’s proven capabilities with Automate Health’s strategic focus, this partnership will drive the delivery of cutting-edge, patient-centric solutions that shape the future of fertility care on a global scale.For more information, visit the newly rebranded Salve website at www.salvehealth.com , where details on features, pricing, and support are available.

