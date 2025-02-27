Submit Release
BizzTech and Esri Partner to Transform Spatial Data Visualization in the Metaverse

A silhouetted figure walks down a reflective pathway toward a futuristic cityscape illuminated by neon blue lights. The skyline blends modern skyscrapers with a glowing digital outline of a classical cathedral, evoking a cyberpunk metaverse aesthetic. The

Bridging the Physical and Digital Worlds: A futuristic cityscape illuminated by neon blue lights represents the integration of AI-powered metaverse technology and advanced GIS solutions. This visual embodies BizzTech and Esri’s partnership, revolutionizin

This immersive 3D modeling highlights the future of smart city planning and environmental design in the metaverse.

The garden features a circular brick design, lush wildflowers, and a central metal sculpture, showcasing the power of AI-driven 3D modeling for urban planning and environmental design.

This visualization highlights real-time traffic data analytics and predictive modeling, revolutionizing smart city planning and infrastructure management in the metaverse.

A high-resolution visualization of an urban highway surrounded by tall buildings, enhanced with digital overlays of glowing green and blue data cubes. These data points represent AI-powered traffic analytics, illustrating real-time monitoring and predicti

AI-Powered Metaverse Meets Advanced GIS for Next-Generation Spatial Intelligence

By combining BizzTech’s AI-powered metaverse technology with Esri’s world-class geospatial solutions, we are setting a new standard for spatial data interaction.”
— Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizzTech, a leader in AI-powered metaverse solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Esri, the world’s foremost provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software. This collaboration, forged through the Esri Startup Program, aims to revolutionize spatial data visualization, urban planning, and digital transformation through the metaverse.

Pioneering the Future of GIS and the Metaverse

The partnership brings together BizzTech’s immersive metaverse technology and Esri’s geospatial expertise to create real-time, AI-driven spatial intelligence ecosystems. This integration will enhance urban planning, smart city development, industrial monitoring, and interactive educational environments, redefining how governments, businesses, and researchers engage with geospatial data.

Key Innovations & Industry Impact

🔹 Urban Metaverse: Next-generation smart city solutions, enabling immersive digital twins for infrastructure planning, disaster response, and community engagement.
🔹 Industrial Metaverse: AI-powered monitoring for real-time operational efficiency, predictive analytics, and sustainable energy management.
🔹 Educational Metaverse: Interactive, virtual learning experiences for geospatial sciences, environmental research, and climate modeling.
By leveraging BizzTech’s AI-driven visualization platform, organizations can now experience seamless integration with Esri’s ArcGIS, bringing 3D geospatial modeling to life with photorealistic, immersive environments.

Leadership Insight

"By combining BizzTech’s AI-powered metaverse technology with Esri’s world-class geospatial solutions, we are setting a new standard for spatial data interaction," said Dirk Schmidt, CEO of BizzTech. "This partnership will empower organizations with unparalleled tools for decision-making and spatial intelligence."

What This Means for Businesses & Governments

The BizzTech-Esri partnership will facilitate cross-platform AI integration, immersive geospatial visualization, and predictive analytics, benefiting sectors such as:
✅ Government & Smart Cities – Improved public infrastructure planning, digital civic engagement, and sustainability initiatives.
✅ Industry & Energy – Enhanced real-time monitoring and operational efficiency for smart manufacturing and energy management.
✅ Academia & Research – Cutting-edge tools for geospatial data analysis, climate studies, and environmental simulations.

About BizzTech

BizzTech is a cutting-edge AI-powered metaverse platform, delivering immersive, data-driven digital transformation solutions. By integrating advanced spatial analytics, photorealistic 3D environments, and AI-driven insights, BizzTech helps organizations optimize operations in both physical and virtual spaces.

Jason Shuster
BizzTech
contact@bizztech.io
